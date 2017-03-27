Annual hockey game raises $600

PETAWAWA - The legacy of Thomas Sterling goes on.

On Friday afternoon, Valour students, staff and alumni from the former General Panet High School gathered at the Petawawa Civic Centre to take part in the annual Thomas Sterling Memorial Student Teacher Hockey Game.

In this classic match up, teachers laced up their skates to take on their students and former students in a duel on ice. The student body makes a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society and heads to the arena to catch some exciting action.

This year, the teacher’s continued their winning streak, taking the student team 3-2, but the real victor was the cancer society which will receive the $600 generated by the fundraiser and 50/50 draws held.

Born and raised in Petawawa, Thomas Sterling was a Grade 9 student at General Panet High School who in September 2000 was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He lost his battle in November, 2000 at the age of 14. He is fondly remembered by his parents Carol and Blake Sterling and by sisters Allison and Jennifer and brother Jeff, all of whom attended the game or in the case of Jeff and Allison, played in it.

Thomas was an avid hockey player and a huge fan of the Detroit Red Wings, with Steve Yzerman known as his favourite player. He loved the outdoors, playing countless hours of road hockey and also loved to fish. Thomas would have turned 31 this past Feb. 25.

The game began in 1999 as a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society before being renamed for Thomas. In 2002 a special trophy was made in honour of Thomas Sterling and all funds raised were then donated to the Canadian Cancer Society in his name.