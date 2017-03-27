City to work with ATV Club for trails

Pembroke council sees benefits to cooperating with a local ATV organization to allow local access to the CN rail bed.

During the March meeting of the city recreation, culture and tourism committee, Teresa Gamble, president of the Renfrew County ATV Club, which is a proud partner of the Ottawa Vallley Recreation Trail, approached the city to help develop access points on city land.

These points, former rail spur sections at Bennett Street, Forced Road by the former Smurfit building, Lea Street/George Street and the waterfront/marina area, will allow ATV riders places to enter and exit the CN rail bed, which, along with the CP rail line, is in the process of being developed into a county-wide trail system.

She said what the club wants to do is enter into agreements with the city to permit the use of ATVs in those access points, so riders can access city attractions such as Riverside Park, downtown Pembroke and local hotels and restaurants, much like snowmobiles do. These places will also serve city residents who also wish to access the trail.

“ The majority of trail passes sold in the area are sold to Pembroke residents, who have to go out of town to get on the trails,” Gamble said. It makes more sense to her if they could just get on the trail within their own community.

What the club wants from the city is a written land use permission agreement between the two parties to access and sign certain roadways and unassumed/unmaintained roads connecting trail systems; trail passes required for former CN rail line spurs where the ATV club will be maintaining trails or providing liability insurance; locations for trail

gateway signs, tourism stops and safe ATV parking and staging areas; support with identifying landowners where private property crossings or land use agreements need to be negotiated, and support for the Sept. 9 Showcase the Valley, a big ATV rally in which the trail system will be shown off.

The Renfrew County ATV Club manages 488 km of trails in the Ottawa Valley, and riders can drive it if they buy a trail pass for $150 a year. Gamble says the club received $14,600 from passes last year, putting $14,500 back into the maintenance of the trails.

Gamble said they have been working with the local snowmobile organizations and others in developing the trail system. Just recently, $375,000 was invested into the CN Line through Pembroke, of which the ATV Club put in $5,000 and leveraged another $5,000. It also contributed $2,500 towards the completion of an Ontario/Quebec rail bridge, and $2,700 to the renewal of the Barry’s Bay Trail Bridge.

Other groups such as hikers, runners and cyclists will be allowed to be on the Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail.

“ We’re all about sharing the trails,” Gamble said, noting they are used to doing so throughout the network. She added ATV riders aren’t interested in driving on city streets if they can avoid it, preferring to stay on the forested paths. They just would like to option to turn off onto designated areas so they can access city attractions and businesses.

Committee members were quite excited about the economic benefits such an opportunity presents itself.

Coun. Les Scott said he thought this was an excellent opportunity for economic development and think it will be a tremendous benefit to the city. Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais agreed, stating he thought the ATV group was very well organized with a feasible plan, who thought of everything including liability insurance and planning matters.

The committee voted to pass this request on to the recreation department to get them to work on the details with the ATV club including any bylaws and other formalities to make this happen, and then report back to city council with a plan for action.

