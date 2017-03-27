Township of Laurentian Valley taxes are expected to rise in 2017, but the question remains by how much.

On March 21, Laurentian Valley council held their second budget meeting of the year as they deliberated proposed numbers to achieve a balanced budget.

Treasurer Charlene Jackson reported on the budgetary numbers concerning 2017 revenues, expenditures, reserve budget, capital and rehabilitation projects.

In terms of draft revenues administration costs take up the majority of the budget ($5,726,401) with public works administration ($125,000) and waste management ($293,509) being two other large accounts.

All combined, the total revenue equates to $6,389,878.

Regarding draft expenditures, administration takes up the largest amount of the budget ($1,030,549) along with police protection ($1,359,493). The following were other significant numbers presented: corporate management ($306,159), fire protection ($264,042), planning ($224,245), public works administration ($664,429), sanding and salting ($390,000), vehicles and equipment ($273,767), waste management ($168,757), LV recreation ($274,220) and library and other cultural expenses ($189,664).

All combined the total expenditures equate to $6,148,917.

With the total capital ($2,505,370) costs included, expenditures hit $8,654,287.

Once the total revenue is applied to the total expenses (including capital), the township would be left with a remaining balance of $2,264,409.

Councillors reviewed, discussed and analyzed the draft 2017 budget as it was presented and in the coming weeks they plan to come to a final budget decision that will also determine the 2017 tax levy.

Over the past several years, the township has seen minimal residential tax increases, with the amount typically sitting between 2 and 3 per cent.

In 2016, the township increased the overall tax levy by 2.9 per cent.

“We've always only had about 2.5 per cent increases over the years, which has been very good for the residents,” said chief administration officer Dean Sauriol. “In 2016, we were fourth from the bottom for the residential tax rate comparison of all the municipalities in the region. Our residential tax per $100,000 was $329.73 while Deep River was the highest at $925.89.

This year, due to a reduction in provincial funds, Sauriol said that residents will likely see a much larger tax increase as the township has been significantly reduced in terms of the annual grant they receive through the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF).

“That’s a formula-based grant that the province gives to every municipality each year, but they’ve been chiselling us down. Everyone is being decreased, except not at the speed that we seem to be experiencing,” said Sauriol.

Further to that, the township will need to cover a $175,000 deficit from 2016 winter control deficit along with picking up a $212,000 tax assessment tab.

“So Home Depot, Boston Pizza and Canadian Tire made an appeal to the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, saying our tax rate is too high and the assessment is too high. Then Ontario Assessment Review Board came in and agreed that it was too high – so we as a township now need to pick up that $212,000 tab,” said Sauriol. “We've had the luxury of having prudent management to keep our taxes low over the years, but now it's becoming more tough to keep that rate as low as we have been. Residents might see an increase of five or six percent this year.”

The budget process will continue until mid to late April when decisions will be finalized.

cip@postmedia.com