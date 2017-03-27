Sleepwell Property Management is working with local business merchants and making a significant investment to breathe new life into Pembroke’s historic downtown.

Bit by bit, the landscape of downtown Pembroke is changing as Sleepwell continues its impressive efforts to revive and redevelop a number of buildings within the core.

This past November, the company purchased over $2 million worth of prime commercial and residential properties along Pembroke Street West, with plans to put another $1.8 into renovating the buildings.

The portfolio includes 16 commercial and 26 residential units at four locations: the block between Victoria Street to the Pembroke Street Bridge, another from Albert Street to Victoria Street, and two residential properties off of Pembroke Street West – 225 Victoria St. and 205 Church St.

Since the new year, construction crews have been busy cleaning up and renovating the properties with plans to have commercial and residential tenants moved in by summer or fall.

Born and raised in Pembroke, Sleepwell president Conrad Pool said the investments in downtown stemmed from his belief in the city’s potential for development success.

He shared his vision to preserve historic elements while also incorporating new and modern aspects in order to develop a vibrant downtown core that will cater to what the people of Pembroke remember and love about their city.

“Pembroke is where I grew up, so I know the history of the town and what the downtown used to be like many years ago. It was definitely booming when I was a kid, but it’s seen some rough years and many businesses fell on hard times. But I see a lot of potential, and an opportunity where it can be revitalized,” said Pool. “After coming here and speaking with many of the business owners and merchants, I noticed that there is a heartbeat downtown and there is activity – and I think our capital is going a long way.”

He expressed that downtown’s great stock of character-filled buildings bodes well for his company’s development activity, which centres on authenticity and quality.

“We're bringing history back by restoring the historical facades of the buildings,” said Pool. “We're removing changes to the buildings that were done around the 1960s and 1970s. Exteriors are, for the most part, being scaled back to what they looked like when they were first built – we’re keeping the decorative carved stone, any plaques on the walls and mouldings on the outside of the buildings.”

Once renovations are complete, residents will see many new shops popping up around downtown, including the soon-to-be-opened Wilkies Bakery that will be located at the former 241 Pizza (100 Pembroke St. W).

“The owner is a young, local entrepreneur who is opening up the shop in honour of his grandfather who left him the name of the bakery and his recipes,” said Pool.

In addition to Wilkies, The Mews Shopping Centre – in which Sleepwell acquired 12 commercial and 12 residential units in 2014 – will see several new businesses setting up shop in the coming months.

One of those businesses, Cedar and Sage, has already opened and will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony on on April 1. The new shop carries native-influenced art along with jewellery and crafts by local artisans and commissioned artists.

In the coming months, two more boutiques will open up – Dash of Fab and Tiffany Walmer Jewellery. Both will carry a unique collection of women’s fashion and jewellery.

By August or September, a local family-run shoe business will also join The Mews.

“This summer, we’ll have Scott Shoes from Renfew coming in. It’s a well-known family-run business and people in Pembroke are really excited about this. It’ll be a flagship store carrying quality brand name shoes,” said Pool. and will open around August or September.

On the main street, The Nook Creperie is expanding into newly renovated space next door and above them at 24 Pembroke West, AWE Aerial Yoga and B & R Photography will be opening in coming months.

Pool expects that the new developments will attract more people to downtown Pembroke and encourage them to explore the new sights and to shop locally.

“We really want to promote 'shop local'. We want people to rediscover the downtown of Pembroke and see what it's all about,” said Pool.

Feedback from local residents about Sleepwell’s investments have been very positive, with Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) manager Heather Sutherland saying she’s eager to see the positive changes and vibrancy that the revitalization projects will provide to the downtown core.

“It's so refreshing to actually see another landlord investing in their buildings. The Mews is a great example of a building that was looking a little tired. Sleepwell came in and upgraded it and did all the proper renovations that were needed to make it modern and accessible. Now we have this beautiful space and they're working with all of their commercial tenants,” said Sutherland. “It’s definitely a welcome change to see someone wanting to invest in downtown with these beautiful changes and upgrades. All of the comments we hear from people are about how nice downtown is beginning to look.”

