Val Kilmer has defended a series of gushing messages posted on social media about Cate Blanchett.

The Top Gun actor starred alongside Cate in Ron Howard’s 2003 thriller The Missing, and appears to have become a great fan of her acting talent, according to a number of posts he has made about her on Twitter recently.

Late last week, Val tweeted a message in which he claimed he once flew all the way to her native Australia “just to talk” to Cate, but her playwright and director husband Andrew Upton, “Met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate.”

When a fellow Twitter user suggested he was being “being super creepy and obsessive” with his messages, Val was quick to defend his posts.

“Nothing in the least creepy about loving someone. What kind of world do you come from?” Val replied.

On Sunday, the 57-year-old also sent out a series of ranting messages, all referring to his “love” of Cate.

“She’s a friend of mine and I’ve met her husband thru the years and we’ve all gotten along just fine (sic),” he wrote. “Anyone who thinks I need to curb my enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn’t understand how difficult the job is and how we artist(s) count on the respect of our peers.

“She will back up every word I say (and) love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn’t even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role.”

Val also posted a black and white image of the Carol star and tweeted that he’d had two dreams about Cate that didn’t feature her husband. He then stated that he once took on a cameo film role just to be close to her, and that he was “dazzled” by the way she picked up a shovel in their scene.

“I’ve never done said or written a single idea that wasn’t of the highest respect and admiration for #cateblanchett or any other great talent,” he concluded.

