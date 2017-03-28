At the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (RCCDSB) meeting held earlier this week, it was announced that two members of the board’s leadership team plan to retire in the fall.

Michele Arbour, director of education, and Peter Adam, superintendent of educational services, both plan to retire on Sept. 15, 2017.

“My fellow trustees and I wish all the best for them in their future retirement,” said Dave Howard, board chairman. “But I must say that we will regret the loss of such strong leaders from our team.”

Howard added that Arbour, in particular, has been a remarkable leader during her time as director of education.

“We are very proud of what our leadership team has accomplished together over the years. They have set a very high standard for the future.”

Vice-chairman Andy Bray added his praise for the two retirees.

“They each have contributed a great deal over the years to the quality of our education system. We are very proud to have worked with them for the benefit of our Catholic education community.

“We will be working hard to find replacements of their calibre.”

Arbour has been the board’s director of education since 2007, and before that she served as superintendent of education services for close to seven years. She began her career in Ontario’s Catholic school system in 1987 as a teacher for the York Region Catholic School Board and the Simcoe Catholic DSB. She later worked as a principal in the Hastings Prince Edward Catholic School Board as well as the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board, before coming to Renfrew County.

In her letter to the board chairman, Arbour expressed her thanks to the trustees, senior team and assistant Nancy Levasseur, along with the leadership team, teachers and support staff, as well as the Catholic community for its spiritual guidance.

“The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board has been one of the most important graces I have been given in my life and I remain very grateful for the countless opportunities it afforded me to lead and to serve,” Arbour wrote.

Adam came to the RCCDSB in 1989 after working in the Ottawa Catholic School Board. He taught at Bishop Smith Catholic High School until 1997 and then served as principal at St. Joseph High School in Renfrew until 2001. He then returned to Bishop Smith as principal until 2011, when he assumed the superintendent’s post.

Adam also expressed his thanks and appreciation for what he called a wonderful career stating he felt he was truly blessed.

Howard said, the board will begin its search for a new director of education, and replacement superintendent of educational services later this spring.

