Leasing begins at new Deep River business centre

DEEP RIVER – A new business centre is welcoming professionals to the heart of Deer River.

From March 27 to 29, Venram Plaza Properties (a Deep River-based property management company) hosted a public open house to tour potential tenants around their newly acquired 48 Ridge Road property.

Originally a retail space that housed a pharmacy, the property served as Canadian Nuclear Laboratories’ Ridge Road Campus for the past 10 years until their lease ended this past December.

According to Venram Plaza Properties property investor Brian McInall, the company is now planning a compete overhaul with extensive renovations to convert the former retail space into a business centre for professionals.

“Right now there’s no windows on the side of the building that’s located on Ridge Road and Champlain Street, so we’re planning pt put windows int to increase the view of the river and to make it more attractive and modern,” said McInall.

McInall said that the space would be ideal for lawyers, accountants, massage therapists, physiotherapists, acupuncturists, consultants, psychologists or any other professional businesses.

“I did a little research about what type of businesses are lacking in Deep River and what type of property is available, and I discovered that office space for professionals was one of the things that is most lacking in the area,” said McInall. “Most professionals in Deep River are home-based businesses. This would allow them to take the next step to a level where they have a downtown office location. So I’ve been seeing more interest from those individuals because there's not much of that available in Deep River.”

If they don’t gather enough interest from professionals, McInall said that the space could serve a combination of both professional and commercial tenants.

we're also very flexible to being open to a combination of commercial space and professional office space as well

Rooted right in the heart of downtown Deep River with a clear view of the waterfront, McInall said that the new business centre will follow a concept similar to the Pembroke Business Centre.

“It’ll follow that same business centre concept where there’s a main reception and waiting room area where people could come in and if they’re looking for one of our tenants then we could take their name down and pass on the message,” said McInall. “Just like the Pembroke Business Centre there will also be a large shared conference room in the basement.”

The centre will include a high speed wireless Internet, kitchen and washroom facilities, air conditioning and heating, a comfortable client waiting area, on-site printing, a main floor that is fully wheelchair accessible, and a shared conference room.

McInall hopes to have leases signed within the next few weeks in order to begin renovations and have the occupants moved in by July or August.

“If we get enough interest, say four or five interested in renting an office, then we could go to the next step of getting engineered drawings created to present to the town for permits to begin renovations,” said McInall. “Our hope is to have our first tenants moved in by Summer.”

For more information, call Brian McInall at 613-401-8056

cip@postmedia.com