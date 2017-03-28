On Friday, March 31, the Ottawa Valley Creative Arts Open Studio is inviting Ottawa Valley residents to join in a truly unique six-course fundraising dinner.

The Lion’s Hall in Killaloe will be transformed to usher in the spring with a story of the season told in six parts. Each course will be presented alongside music, story and art. The meal is being prepared by Chef Jackson Franchetto & Blakeney Malo of Seed and Stone Farmstead and showcasing seasonal food from the valley including the main course, a maple roasted ham from the chef's own farm. The supper is gluten-free with a vegetarian option available by request.

The dinner begins at 6 p.m. and at 9:00 the doors open to anyone who would like to join the after-dinner dance party taking place in the magical atmosphere.

“We believe in art and we will offer an exquisite art experience, a delicious locally-sourced dinner and an opportunity to support this wonderful organization,” said Anya Gansterer, board of director’s chairwoman.

Artistic Director Andy Trull added OVCAOS has been running for five years in the Valley, offering free art drop-ins, workshops on every art medium imaginable, youth theatre and oral history among other things.

It has collaborated with many local groups, including The Alzheimer’s Society, Barry's Bay Railway Station & Arts Centre, the Community Resource Centre (CRC), Killaloe and District Public Library, Killaloe Friendship Club, Madawaska Valley Hospice, Pikwakanagan Mental Health & Addictions Services, and The Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County.

“The CRC and Killaloe Lions Club have supported our youth theatre program,” he explained. “We continue developing creative projects while exploring new ways to deliver free community art programs, supported by fundraising events such as this. We feel we’ve done wonderful things in the community and would like to continue for years to come. Come help us show that art is important in our communities and in the world.”

Tickets for this amazing night of fun, art, food, surprises and good company cost $50. Tickets are available at Grandma’s Pantry (Killaloe), Community Resource

Centre (Killaloe), The Barry's Bay Railway Station and Bonnechere Union Public Library in Eganville. The dance party at 9 p.m. is open to all. No ticket needed, but donations are always appreciated. For more info contact Andy Trull at arts@ov-caos.org.