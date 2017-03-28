Petawawa Patriots want your vote for their Cheer!

PETAWAWA -

The Petawawa Atom Patriots have an on-ice battle cry that could soon be heard across the nation.

The Petawawa minor hockey team cracked the top 24 teams in the Cheer Like Never Before contest hosted by Rogers Hometown Hockey which is broadast on Sportsnet. The Patriots advanced after winning the local competition which was held on New Year's Day when Hometown Hockey visited Petawawa.

With their season with the Upper Ottawa Valley Minor Hockey League winding down, the team of Carter Stevenson, Kyle Radford, Lucas Pepin, Owen Grayden, Kasey Pilatzke, Gabe Dalton and Ryan Pilatzke are excited at this chance to have their cheer win the contest.

“This is awesome,” said forward Kasey Pilatzke. “I hope we win it so we can get the prize at the end.”

That prize will be an NHL playoff viewing party hosted by a surprise NHL Alumni, a surprise equipment package, an on-ice experience hosted by a special guest, and a photo op and meet and greet with an alumni or current NHL player.

You can support the Petawawa Patriots by casting a vote at www.hometownhockey.com/contest. Once on the website, you can select their submission and vote. Voting gets underway on Sunday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, April 7. You can cast a vote once a day.

As part of the contest, teams from across the country uploaded their team cheer, with the top five vote-getters from each location performing their cheer in front of a panel of judges during the Rogers Hometown Hockey festivities. Petawawa's Hometown Hockey this past Jan. 1 featured hosts Ron McLean and Tara Sloan, as well as an appearance from Don Cherry and Petawawa native and former NHLer Ray Sheppard. The kids on the team thoroughly enjoyed the experience, said Patriots supporter and hockey mom Julie Pilatzke.

“It was a great opportunity to spotlight them and get the kids on the map,” she said. “Hockey is our life in the winter.”

Before Petawawa town council's committee meeting on Monday, Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns met with the team. He said he is encouraging all residents of the community to support their bid by voting when the contest opens this Sunday.

For more information on the Cheer Like Never Before contest, visit www.hometownhockey.com/contest.

