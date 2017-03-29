Advocates are calling on Renfrew County to sink more money into active transportation by improving road infrastructure throughout the region including the addition of more hardened shoulders for cyclists.

The Ottawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance (OVCATA) went before County council Thursday to ask for more investment in active transportation funding increasing the annual amount the upper tier has committed in order to keep pace with other counties in eastern Ontario.

“We're falling behind,” Ish Theilheimer, one of the group's directors, told councillors. “Other areas are putting a lot of money into active transportation. We've got to step it up to meet that competition.”

The group was recently formed to educate and advocate for the interests and safety of all cyclists and everyone who participates in active transportation. Theilheimer said the group's 200 members are seeking to bring people together in support of better infrastructure, education and resources for active transportation, which will be a major benefit in terms of our collective health and well-being, the environment, and the economy.

Active transportation is defined as human-powered travel, including walking, cycling, inline skating and travel with the use of mobility aids, such as motorized wheelchairs and power-assisted devices. In 2014, the county launched a strategy which adopted a co-ordinated approach to building and promoting safe and connected active transportation networks throughout the region over a five-year period. If a roadway was designated as a priority active transportation corridor, the county was to attempt to add a paved shoulder ranging from a metre to 1.5 metres in width.

The county planned to spend $189,274 in the first year of the strategy. Additionally, staff were to develop a 10-year capital program identifying active transportation requirements, while working towards securing federal or provincial infrastructure funding. To date, the county has paved 172 kilometres of hardened shoulders. This year, the upper tier has set aside $150,000 for the initiative, however, the group believes more could be done.

“The current progress of constructing hardened shoulders is not keeping up with the present annual capital works plan,” said OVCATA secretary Ron Moss.

The group pointed out that Leeds-Grenville has been not only increasing their investment in bike routes but promoting it. Lanark County recently adopted a policy that will see hardened shoulders for cyclists added to every kilometre of new road built or upgraded.

“We are in competition to bring people to our area,” explained Chris Hinsberger, president of the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association.

To address this the group hopes will increase their funding in the 2018 budget. However, Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon noted that will be a tall order considering the financial constraints that all municipalities across Ontario are facing. In addition, he noted that Lanark and Leeds-Grenville are far smaller than Renfrew County, the largest county in the province in terms of area.

“We are doing as well as we can given our revenue,” said Emon. “I don't see this chamber having the fiscal capacity to increase the budget allocation for active transportation.”

Arnprior Reeve Walter Stack suggested the group tap into other sources of funding similar to what ATV and snowmobile federations have been able to do.

“These organizations do get considerable funding and they do contribute to the trails they use,” said Stack. “The reality is we are so strapped right now financially.”

Laurentian Valley Reeve Debbie Robinson forwarded a policy where certain rural roads or stretches that are less travelled by vehicle traffic could be designated for bike travel with signage indicating an increase in cyclists.

“We have a lot of roads in our county that are quiet country roads,” she said.

The county was also asked to declare June as Bike Month and lend its official support to the Silver Chain Challenge. The group requested that the county participate once more in the Eastern Ontario Active Transportation Summit on June 1 in Carleton Place.

