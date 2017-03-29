Group wants ATV access in Petawawa

All-Terrain Vehicle drivers are seeking permission from the town to access and sign certain roadways despite a municipal bylaw banning ATVs from public roads.

Teresa Gamble, president of the Renfrew County ATV Club (RCATV), made a presentation to council Monday requesting a land-use agreement that would eventually open up access points for ATVs so riders can take advantage of services available in the town.

The club is trying to gain support with identifying landowners where private property crossings or land-use agreements need to be negotiated. They also hope the town and businesses will back the sale of trail passes and trail maps and events which will bring in tourism and feed economic development.

“We are looking at how do we start the partnership and how do we start the conversation about having the Town of Petawawa considered an ATV-friendly location within Renfrew County both for its economic and tourism but also so local residents can get on the trails,” explained Gamble.

The Renfrew County ATV Club manages 488 kilometres of trails in the Ottawa Valley, and riders can drive it if they buy a trail pass for $150 a year. Gamble says the club received $14,600 from passes last year, putting $14,500 back into the maintenance of the trails. That has included $8,500 in trail development, maintenance and upgrades, $2,200 for insurance and $2,700 in signage.

The RCATV trains volunteer trail wardens who enforce trail passes on trails which have private land agreements or leased by the club. Trail Wardens provide awareness and safety training and act as ambassadors for Renfrew County, municipalities and trail system. The club adheres to invasive species and fauna awareness, endangered species awareness, clean equipment policy and Multi-use trail etiquette for sharing trails with motorized, non-motorized and pedestrian trail users. It also ensures visible and well-marked signage when trails follow roadways.

Petawawa prohibited ATVs driving on municipal streets and roads years ago, however, it's closest neighbour, Laurentian Valley, still permits them. Gamble is hoping council will address the ban especially with the future development of the former Canadian Pacific corridor as a multi-use trail system. Right now, she noted, Petawawa ATV riders are at a disadvantage.

“If they live in Petawawa unfortunately they have to have a truck and a trailer because they can't get to the trails from their residence,” she said. “There may be certain roads where we can have a discussion about what would be in the best interest of the town and the residents and the ATV users.”

Primarily RCATV is seeking road access to accommodations and amenities at Portage Road, which connects them to McDonald's, banks and a gas station, and Civic Centre Road, which offers the library and arena, Dairy Queen and Quality Inn. To access the CPR Trail, they are suggesting trail head & truck/trailer parking along Petawawa Boulevard, BlackBay, Airport Road and at a vacant lot at end of Florence Street.

“A good chunk of our membership using our trails are not from Renfrew County,” added Gamble, who could only give an estimate based on those who attend club rallies throughout the year. “There's a significant per cent who are coming from outside Renfrew County and the majority are from the nation's capital and eastern Ontario.”

While not making any firm commitments, Deputy Mayor Tom Mohns, chairing the meeting in the absence of Mayor Bob Sweet, stated the management plan for the CP trail is still being fleshed out so the town still doesn't know what the multi-use system will accommodate.

“We are pretty well sitting in limbo,” said Mohns. “We would like to see everyone get along and share the trail.”

