KILLALOE – Police are asking anyone who might have information regarding an investigation into sexual abuse that occurred in South Algonquin Township in the early 1980s to come forward.

On March 29, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provided some details on the man who has been charged in the case.

Last December (2016), the Renfrew County Crime Unit of the OPP conducted an historical sexual investigation stemming from 1983. The assault occurred that year, when the victim was 15 years old, at a seasonal property in South Algonquin Township, west of Barry's Bay. The accused, Stanley McBride, 74, of Peterborough, was charged with one count of administering a noxious substance and attempted sexual assault.

Then on Feb. 13, as a result of the ongoing police investigation, Renfrew County OPP officers laid additional charges involving more victims. In a release, police said the offences, which occurred at the same South Algonquin Township property, took place between 1980 and 1983. The four male victims were between the ages of 17 and 18 years old at the time of the assaults.

McBride was charged with four counts of administering a noxious substance, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault. He was issued a summons and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Killaloe on April 26.

Detective Constable Lori Birmingham is continuing with this investigation and asks that if you have any information about these cases to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police urge victims of sexual assault to reach out for help if they need to. In Renfrew County the Regional Assault Care Program is available to men, women or children who have been sexually assaulted. The program is available at all hospitals in Renfrew County by going to the emergency department or by calling 1-800-363-7222. The program is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

