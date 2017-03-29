RCDSB welcomes new ed director

It has been a busy first month for Pino Buffone.

The new education director for the Renfrew County District School Board made his board meeting debut Tuesday afternoon, after spending the previous few weeks getting acquainted with his new charge.

Starting on his first day Feb. 21, he visited a dozen schools, getting the opportunity to meet with staff and administration as he went.

“ My sincerest thanks to the students, staff and school communities of Renfrew County for the warm welcome and kind words of encouragement and inspiration during my first few weeks,” Buffone said, as he made his first report to the board.

He thanked board chairperson Wendy Hewitt and vice-chairperson Susan Humphries who took him around during his first week on the job, and student trustees Nic Edge and Connor Webster for helping him tour Arnprior District High School and Fellowes High School.

“ I have also had the opportunity to meet and speak with senior administration, principals, vice-principals and managers at Opeongo High School to share my vision for the district, and participate in professional learning sessions related to mathematics and implementation of french as a second language initiatives in our classrooms,” Buffone said. “These opportunities have made me feel right at home in the county.”

The new director said it has been a pleasure and a privilege to go around meeting everyone. He said the county’s schools he managed to get to so far all made him feel welcome.

“ All are unique and all are very vibrant in their own ways,” Buffone said.

He thanked the trustees for their collaboration, flexibility, patience and understanding in regards to the cancelling of the scheduled February board meeting in order to give him time to adjust to his new role.

“ My gratitude to the former director of education Roger Clarke for his advice, guidance and support in the transition planning period that took place over the past number of weeks,” he said.

Buffone says he's looking forward to continuing the board's Strategic Plan started under Clarke and the board and to continue building on their sound guiding principles. He added his job is a great combination of professional and personal as his wife is from Barry's Bay and his in-laws are on Lake Dore.

Before joining the Renfrew County District School Board, Buffone was Superintendent of Instruction with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. He was responsible for the operation of a family of schools – 20 elementary schools and three secondary schools - as well as extended day programs, district-wide.

An educator since 1994, Buffone has served as a classroom teacher in the Western Quebec School Board and as a teacher, vice-principal, principal and supervisory officer in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

In addition, he has worked on secondment at the Education Quality and Accountability Office – an arm’s-length agency of the Ontario government responsible for provincial, national and international large-scale assessments – as an Education Officer, and subsequently, as co-ordinator of English-language Assessments.

He had been chairman of the board of directors of the Eastern Ontario Staff Development Network and served as a member of the board of directors for the Ottawa-Carleton Education Network as well as part-time academic staff, Faculty of Education –University of Ottawa, for the Teacher Education Program and Native Teacher Education Program.

SUhler@postmedia.com