The federal government is peeling back a decades-old tax break for certain elected officials, including Renfrew County councillors.

Currently, municipal councillors don't pay taxes on a third of their income. As part of the 2017 federal budget brought down last week, finance minister Bill Morneau eliminated the allowances by merging them with income. Specific employment expenses, filed with receipts, will remain non-taxable.

The measure affects elected members of provincial and territorial legislatures, as well as municipalities. Elected officials of municipal utilities boards, commissions and corporations will also be subject to the rule, as will members of school boards.

Madawaska Valley Mayor Kim Love noted during the monthly session of County council Wednesday that remuneration covers those small expenses that council members are not often paid for. She blasted the Liberals for moving forward with these measures without consultation.

“This is a real blow and to have it hidden away,” Love said noting that this will not affect those politicians sitting in Ottawa. “We are not the level of government who should have this taken away from. Are they going after the MPs or senators? Why are they coming after us?”

The exact wording in the budget found on page 208 of the documents calls for the federal government to: “Remove the tax exemptions for non-accountable expense allowances paid to members of provincial and territorial legislative assemblies and to certain municipal office-holders. This exemption is only available to certain provincial,territorial and municipal office holders, and provides an advantage that other Canadians do not enjoy.”

Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon, who sits on the board of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) as past warden, said he plans to raise the matter at the next meeting of AMO. He also suggested that staff draft a potential resolution that could be presented to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to shine a national spotlight on the issue.

“This is one of the silent issues that the government hopes will go away,” said Emon. “It is one of the issues that could discourage people from running.”

While the excemption won't hurt councillors who collect large salaries in major cities, Arnprior Reeve Walter Stack said that for rural councillors who might make an annual remuneration of $15,000 or more, an excemption like this helps to cover mileage, telephone and Internet use – expenses not always compensated fully in remuneration.

“Everything that has come out of Ottawa or Toronto has been in a general format,” said Stack. “There is no differentiation between whether you are in a large city or rural Renfrew County. There are significant differences to how those policies should apply.”

