Cutting Edge Comedy and Dance Night is putting the fun in fundraising.

This April, ladies and gentlemen will be strapping on their dancing shoes, warming up their singing voices and flexing their funny bones for an evening of charitable entertainment.

On April 28 at the Clarion Hotel (900 Pembroke St. E), Pembroke will be dancing and laughing the night away at the Cutting Edge Comedy and Dance Night.

The event is aimed at raising funds for the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation’s (PRH) Cutting Edge Campaign, supporting orthopaedics and the reconstruction of the in-patient surgical suites.

“This event is to support the PRH Foundation’s Cutting Edge Campaign that is working to upgrade the orthopaedic and surgical floor which is circa the 1950s. So we now have these beautiful new surgical rooms where they’re doing the surgeries, but the recovery rooms themselves – where patients go after their surgeries – still need to be developed,” said Sarah Neadow, fundraising and development assistant with the PRH Foundation.

With doors opening at 7 p.m., the event will warm up with a serving of jokes from two up-and-coming comedians before launching into the headlining act – Ottawa-based Yuk Yuks comedian Scott Falconbridge.

After tickling guests’ funny bones with a serving of comedy, local musicians Matt Gagne and Ben Rutz will put on a live show of classic rock and Top 40 country hits while party-goers will be invited to swing and jive on the dance floor.

“It’s all about combining laughs with dancing and some great music all in support of a wonderful cause,” said Marianne Minns, event committee member and volunteer organizer. “So we’ve brought on Yuk Yuks with a top-notch comedian who will be headlining along with two opening acts. Then for the music we’ll have Ben Rutz and Matt Gagne who are absolutely wonderful. Ben has played with the Johnny Reid band for many years and Matt has been playing around town for many of my fundraisers.”

Throughout the evening, guests will also be treated to an array of drinks and appetizers and they’ll have the chance to purchase raffle tickets to score some exciting prizes donated by local sponsors.

PRH Foundation executive director Nancy Warren expressed her heartfelt appreciation towards the community’s outstanding generosity when it comes to organizing and supporting the hospital through events such as this.

“A progressive hospital is key to the well-being of our community and we rely heavily on local families and businesses to help finance equipment and upgrades,” said Warren. “Our community is very generous and they’ve pulled together again to offer a great comedy night and Raffle. Thank you to the major sponsors, TD and Clarion Hotel, and to every person and business who has contributed to the event or to the Broken Bones Raffle.”

Neadow echoed Warren’s thoughts, expressing similar sentiments about the overwhelming generosity that the community continually exhibits towards the hospital.

“It's so nice to see the community always willing to give and give,” said Neadow. “We just had a Martini Night for this hospital and now we're having this, and the community is always so supportive of these events because they want to help raise funds for the hospital and help everybody get better healthcare close to home.”

With the majority of the 200 tickets sold out, only a handful remain.

For those interested in attending, a limited few can be purchased at Moncion Metro and TD Bank in Pembroke.

Tickets are $25 apiece, with all funds going towards the Pembroke Regional Hospital’s Cutting Edge Campaign.

Along with event tickets, individuals can offer further support by purchasing a Broken Bones Raffle ticket for $5 apiece, five for $20 or 25 for $100. Raffle tickers are available now at TD Bank Pembroke, Jana’s Cafe, Sandstone Imports, The Country Cupboard, PRH Foundation or at the door of the event.

