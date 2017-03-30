Celebrating and supporting women in business

Powerful female movers and shakers took to the stage at the fifth annual Celebrating Women in Business event.

Organized by Enterprise Renfrew County (ERC) in partnership with Renfrew County Community Futures Development Corporation – and sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Develop Growth and Algonquin College’s Waterfront Campus – the day-long business seminar took place at the Best Western Pembroke on March 29.

A total of 68 women – coming from various parts of the county – attended the event. The participants included local business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, members of various non-profit organizations along with some retirees.

The day kicked off with opening remarks from local political figures including MPP John Yakabuski, MP Cheryl Gallant, Pembroke’s mayor Mike LeMay and Renfrew County warden Jennifer Murphy.

Thereafter, the participants were engaged in a full day of networking, learning from top female business leaders and discussing ways to overcome challenges and key strategies to achieve success in the realm of leadership and entrepreneurship.

Among the entrepreneur panel was Pembroke’s Janna Fortin (co-owner of Kerry’s Place and owner Janna’s Gallery Cafe), Ottawa-base photography Lindsey Gibeau, Eganville architectural guru Kimberly Lehman and 2016 Business Woman of the Year (as proclaimed by the Women’s Business Network) Margo Crawford.

The panellists shared their first-hand accounts of their unique journeys and the steps it took for them to achieve entrepreneurial success.

“The entrepreneur panel gives the participants a chance to ask questions to current female entrepreneurs – asking them about some of the challenges they encounter with starting up and maintaining a business, what they might do differently and lessons they've learned,” said Colleen Sadler, ERC business consultant.

By the afternoon, Ottawa-based Integrity Leadership Consulting chief executive officer Karen Cunningham took to the stage for her keynote presentation.

Cunningham spoke on “The POWER of the Female Entrepreneur” and to discuss the obstacles and barriers that are faced by many women in business and what they can do to support one another and overcome those challenges.

Cunningham encouraged the participants to take action, be bold and step outside of their comfort zone in order to obtain entrepreneurial success and achieve the next level in their career.

“Find your own voice, develop a plan and avoid negative self talk because that negativity will only prevent you from reaching your fullest potential,” said Cunningham. it's shown statistically over and over again that women have an inherent fear of failure and they need to re-frame those thoughts and recognize that they’re better than they think they are.”

The day ended with PARO Centre’s Karen Tretter discussing the value of getting involved with peer lending circles – small groups of four to seven like-minded women who meet regularly to share their experiences, offer advice to each other and expand their individual and shared contact networks.

“It’s invaluable for women to either join a circle with other like-minded women or that they start up their own circle,” said Tretter. “Along with opening the door to micro loans and grants to start or grow their business, these circles are all about women helping and inspiring other women – so if you’re having a bad month with your business, your close-knit circle will be there to support you and encourage you.”

ERC business consultant Colleen Sadler expressed that the event was once again a huge success that garnered lots of positive feedback from the participants.

“It's very encouraging for these female entrepreneurs to attend an event like this because they leave very fired up and ready to keep on going,” said Sadler.

cip@postmedia.com