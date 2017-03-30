Chief Kirby Whiteduck re-elected for sixth term

GOLDEN LAKE – Chief Kirby Whiteduck has been re-elected to lead the band council of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation for his sixth consecutive term.

This year’s election received greater interest and participation due to the controversy surrounding disagreements over the Agreement-in-Principle (AIP) for the Algonquin land claim.

“The main reason why I ran for chief was because community members and elders asked me to, and their reason for asking me to run has to do with their concerns of the AIP. I felt that we shared common concerns and I had something to offer, so I ran,” said Greg Sarazin who ran against Whiteduck for the position of chief.

In recent years, the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation community has been divided over the ongoing land claim negotiations and the AIP – with the fear that by moving forward with the AIP, Pikwakanagan could possibly lose its reserve status and become a municipality.

Although the majority of the Algonquin nation voted in favour of the AIP, an internal vote in Pikwakanagan was against it.

After many meetings, community protests and a lengthy deliberation process, the AIP was signed between council, the federal government and the province this past October – although a permanent treaty could still be five years away, with another round of negotiations beginning this Spring.

Due to the AIP disagreements, this year’s election was a fairly divisive one with one of the largest voter turnouts in Pikwakanagan election history.

Of the 2122 total band members, 1852 participants came out that day to cast their votes.

With polls open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on March 25, the results were only announced at 2:30 a.m. on March 26.

While Whiteduck has often won by a landslide in previous years, this year’s election saw support closely split between Whiteduck and Sarazin.

In the final tally, Whiteduck received 387 votes – 49 more than challenger Sarazin’s 338.

“This was the largest turnout we’ve had, for as long as I can remember,” said Sarazin, who had previously served as chief from 1987 to 1989. “While I’m disappointed that I didn’t get elected, I’m pleased that people are engaged with the issues and they’re participating. Certainly with the fact that we're involved in a land claim negotiation and other community issues, this affects all of our members and people became a lot more involved with the election, which is a good thing.”

According to Whiteduck, this was the most votes he’s ever received in an election. In past years, the highest number he received to secure his victory was in the low 300 figure.

Whiteduck, who has served as chief since 2003, said that the support he received – as demonstrated through the results – serves as affirmation that the community wants to see the land claim negotiations continue.

Moving forward, Whiteduck said that council will continue to work on economic development issues, community concerns and dealing with the land claim negotiations.

“I feel that this is a good indicator that the membership was to continue with the land claim negotiations,” said Whiteduck. “I plan to improve consultations and increase communication among the membership to ensure that everyone’s opinion is heard. As chief I want to help improve our future and protect our membership’s rights.”

Despite not being elected, Sarazin said that he plans to remain very involved with his community and to support them in any way he can.

“I care about my community, I care about my people and I care about the issues. I'll certainly make my wishes known as an educated member and if community members decide that they want my help on some issues, then of course I'll help them,” said Sarazin.

Of the 21 candidates vying for a seat on band council, three incumbents were voted in along with three new members.

Returning to council is Jim Meness who led with 300 votes, Daniel Kohoko who captured 228 votes and Ronald Bernard who attained 224 votes.

Newly elected council members include Wendy-Anne Jocko who captured 293 votes, Barbara Sarazin with 241 votes and Steven Benoit with 232.

Incumbents Cliff Meness, Jerry Lavalley and Sherrylyn Sarazin were also on the ballot but did not obtain enough votes.

cip@postmedia.com