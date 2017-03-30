The Chillin' Flamingo is on a mission to give the country an official Canada 150th song.

With the nation's sesquicentennial only three months away, Les Gagne is about to unveil the tune that he hopes will be picked up as an anthem for the event. Folks will be able to hear “I am Canadian” for the first time Friday when Gagne performs at Kerry's Place in downtown Pembroke.

“There really hasn't been any announcement for an official song,” said the Pembroke native. “I am not being too pretentious to think I am going to be the guy but if I can get it recorded and create some buzz, then we will see.”

Gagne, a graduate of the former Champlain High School, has been playing music since picking up a guitar to entertain his classmates in school assemblies. When Champlain alumni staged their successful 2008 reunion, Gagne opened for Darren Demers and the Paper Boys. He is looking forward to playing in front of a hometown audience once again with a show at the former G'Days pub, owned by another former Viking, Kerry Fortin. His special guest is Cliffy C.

The singer/songwriter has grown a fan base over the years as his alter-ego, the Chillin' Flamingo (with those fans identifying as “flockers”). However, Gagne has never been short of imagination or willingness to devote energy to making the community a better place. As the former executive director of the Sparks Business Improvement Area, he revitalized downtown Ottawa introducing the New Year's Eve party and other celebratory events. As the owner/CEO of Feature Festivals, he created Capital Ribfest and Poutine Fest.

However, the 150th song is near and dear to his heart. While he carries John Mellencamp, Tom Petty, Eddie Vedder and the Beatles in his repatoire when performing, Gagne looked to Bruce Springsteen's immortal “Born in the U.S.A.” to model his song. He added this is the kind of song that Bryan Adams, another teenage idol of his, would sing for Canada.

“If Bruce Springsteen was writing a song about the United States in such a favourable sense, it would be along these lines,” explained Gagne. “It's more of an anthem. It's not too deep but it's more of a sing-a-long. I think this will be a neat way for people to make the connection through song.”

Gagne will soon be entering the studio to record the song as part of his first CD which will include 10 original songs. However, people shouldn't expect something that will tug at the heart strings like a tune from Neil Young would.

“The words of symbolic to all of Canadians but they're not too deep that you get emotionally tied to them as I am telling a story about the country in three minutes,” added Gagne.

Once he has a recording, Gagne is going on the road with a media campaign to lobby the federal government to take his song for the 150th theme. He will also launch a social media campaign in support of his bid.

“We do a poor job of being patriotic,” he added. “We don't show our colours the way some of us would like.”

Given his love of country, Gagne wants to take the Chillin' Flamingo on the road and tour Canada from coast-to-coast. Hopefully by then Flockers from St. John's to Victoria will be humming “I am Canadian.”

“I want to be the Jimmy Buffet of Canada,” he joked.

Even if his song isn't picked up, Gagne is working to bring two festivals to the nation's capital in 2017 - I AM CANADIAN 150 and Ottawa Best Fest. He also hopes to come back home to host a beer/food festival in the Upper Ottawa Valley if he can find the venue.

