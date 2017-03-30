Local hockey fans disappointed with the early exit of the Pembroke Lumber Kings this year still have an opportunity to watch some exciting live hockey.

The Pembroke Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Office is hosting the 43rd Annual MNRF Provincial Hockey Tournament this year. The tournament will be held in Pembroke and Petawawa this coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 30 to April 1. The tournament’s location rotates across the province each year – last year’s tournament was in Sault Ste Marie and next year it will be in Timmins. The tournament was last held in Pembroke 25 years ago in 1992.

The tournament begins mid-afternoon on Thursday at the Pembroke Memorial Centre (PMC), Pembroke and Area Community Centre (Pem Ice 2) and the Petawawa Civic Centre. The Silver Dart in Petawawa will also host games on Friday and Saturday for a total of four ice surfaces.

Pembroke Mayor Mike Lemay, Pembroke MNRF District Manager John Swick, and OPSEU President Warren ‘Smokey’ Thomas will be featured in the opening ceremonies, which will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the PMC. If his schedule permits, Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski will also be there and is expected to raise the roof with his rendition of O Canada.

The local Pembroke Smokies team will then play in the feature game at 7:30 p.m. The Pembroke Smokies play again on Friday at 11 a.m. at the PMC and 4 p.m. at the Petawawa Civic Centre during the round robin portion of the tournament. Playoff games will be held on Saturday.

Admission is free for all games so fans are encouraged to come out and cheer on the players.

Darrell Reynolds, chairman of the tournament organizing committee, predicts a busy weekend for local businesses.

“With almost 700 players and additional fans, families and friends, all local hotels are almost fully booked and restaurants and other business in Pembroke and Petawawa should see a great economic boost this weekend,” Reynolds said. He has played in the tournament for over 30 years and looks forward to this annual event.

This is an adult tournament with 45 teams, six divisions, and approximately 700 players. Divisions range from A to E plus a five team women’s division. Action in the A division is high-quality hockey with many former junior-level players from across the province taking part. Lower divisions feature more gentlemanly hockey with some grey-haired players while the women’s division features both beginner and university level players.

“We have teams and players from Kenora to Cornwall and from Cochrane to Chatham, so it really is a provincial tournament,” said Mike Machin, director of registration for the tournament organizing committee.

He believes this is the largest and longest running hockey tournament of its kind in Ontario and possibly Canada. The tournament is an opportunity to socialize and make new friends.

“Players always look forward to this annual tournament and taking a couple of vacation days off work to gather and renew rivalries on the ice and friendships off the ice,” Machin said.

Joe Yaraskavitch, director of media relations and sponsorships for the tournament, is delighted with the support shown by the community. Local businesses and community members are supporting the tournament through generous donations of raffle prizes, MVP awards and discount offers for players.

“We’re grateful that local businesses have contributed to the tournament and we’re sure that all the players and fans will support them throughout the weekend,” Yaraskavitch said.

The not-for-profit tournament benefits local charities in the rotating host city each year. “This year we have chosen the Canadian Tire Jump Start program, the Canadian Cancer Society and the Shaw Woods Outdoor Education Centre as the recipients of all profits raised during the tournament,” said Yaraskavitch.

Gently used youth hockey gear is also being collected at the tournament for the Salvation Army Youth Centre and other youth groups within the community.

Social events are planned throughout the tournament including a Thursday night pub crawl in downtown Pembroke and a Friday evening social at the Petawawa Civic Centre. A bus service has been arranged and taxis are ready to ensure everyone gets home safely. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend these events and purchase tickets for the many fabulous raffle prizes including two Level 100 Ottawa Senators tickets for the April 8 game versus the New York Rangers which were generously donated by Peter Boudens from Molson Coors.

The complete schedule, official program, sponsor information, game updates and rules are available on the tournament website at: http://www.carhahockey.ca/mnrf-provincial-hockey-tournament.

The mobile friendly site is at: m.carhahockey.ca/mnrf-provincial-hockey-tournament/