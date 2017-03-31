A Petawawa man whose home was destroyed by fire won't face charges after the Crown dropped the case against him.



Nelson Shamess had been charged with two counts under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act including production of a substance and theft of electricity over $5,000. However, his lawyer Mark Huckabone confirmed this week that those charges have been stayed. Federal Crown Tim McCann said the production charge had been stayed by a Pembroke justice late last year.



The charges had been laid after a devastating fire razed Shamess' home on Black Bay on Oct. 7, 2015.