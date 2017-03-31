Health Unit an ally in fentanyl fight

Knowledge is a powerful weapon when dealing with the scourge of fentanyl.

The Renfrew County District School Board has a strong ally in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit, which has prepared special fact sheets alerting both students and their parents to the dangers in the use and abuse of this powerful opioid, where as little as a few grains no bigger than those of salt can kill.

Pino Buffone, the school board’s education director, told trustees during their March meeting Tuesday afternoon the fact sheets contain information related to what fentanyl is, what its effects are and how to counter its effects.

“ The main goal of this outreach is to be proactive and provide educational materials and resources to all stakeholders, including our students,” he said. This information, along with the availability of Naloxone Kits, which can counteract the effects of the drug in emergencies such as overdoses, and can be free of charge from the health unit, has been posted on the school board’s website, as well as to student councils and school councils.

The health unit has been alerting local schools and communities that the potential for overdoses and deaths from fake prescription opioid drugs exists in Renfrew County and District. Within the fact sheets, it states:

“ We currently know that there are 14 different types of illicit fentanyls, all with varying levels of toxicity. Illicit fentanyls, especially mixed with other street drugs or sold as fake prescription drugs have a higher risk of causing a fatal overdose because a small amount can be fatal – as little as the equivalent of a grain of salt - and people may not be aware that they are consuming it as it can be disguised as other drugs.”

“ Prescription fentanyl is about 100 times more toxic than morphine. Illicit fentanyls may be as high as 10,000 times more toxic than morphine. You never really know what you’re getting,” it states in the fact sheet.

The health unit recommends parents talk to – not lecture or judge – their children about the existence of these drugs and the dangers associated with them. The sheets are also being made available within the school system so students can look up the information for themselves.

Trustee Dave Shields said people tend to think of drugs being associated with bad kids from bad families and that isn’t necessarily so. Instead, it is more likely good kinds are caught out or get in trouble experimenting with something they have little understanding.

Trustee Leo Boland said the Naloxone Kits are easy to get from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit offices, the downtown Ontario Addiction Treatment Centre or participating pharmacies. The are available to anyone 16 years of age or older who currently uses opioids or has a history of opioid use, or a friend or family member of anyone at-risk of opioid overdose.

“ You present your Health Card and get five to 10 minutes instruction on how to use it,” he said. While the Pembroke trustee doesn’t know of any student overdoses from fentanyl occurring in the county, he believes they should be prepared.

“ Even just a couple of grains of it can kill,” Boland said. There is also the risk to young people who may not even know they are getting the drug or any of its counterfeits when they but pills and such from a dealer or even their friends.

Superintendent Gayle Bishop said she wants to stress these Naloxone Kits aren’t for staff, nor will they be equipped with them. She said they are not trained to use them, and the kits are really meant for the families of kids who are most at risk of overdosing – those who are regular users.

“ We’re just sharing information,” Bishop said.

