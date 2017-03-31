MNRF tournament results so far
Mike Machin, centre, of the Pembroke Smokies moves to clear the puck during their game with the Sudbury Falcons at the Pembroke Memorial Centre Friday morning. Round robin play wrapped up Friday for the 43rd annual Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Provincial Hockey Tournament, which runs until Saturday evening
The Pembroke Smokies remain undefeated in the B Division of the 43rd annual Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Provincial Hockey Tournament.
Settled in Pool 1, they defeated the Park Rangers 3-1, and the Sudbury Falcons 4-1, before finishing off the round robin by facing the Rabid Banditsm game time 4 p.m.
(These are the results available as of press time, up to 3 p.m. Friday)
In the same pool, the Rabid Bandits beat Sudbury 4-1, while the Park Rangers beat the Bandits 6-1.
In Pool 2, Algonquin Zone Wolves beat the Ugly Moos 5-1, the Cochrane Muckers edged the Thunder Bay Lightning 4-3, the Moos tied Cochrane 2-2, and the Wolves doubled the Lightning 4-2.
In the C Division, Pool 2, the Yogis lost both of their games, being blanked by the Thunder Bay Lakers 3-0 and downed by the Soo Brewliners 5-2.
Elsewhere in the pool, the Air Service Tankers lost to the Brewliners 6-1, and to the Lakers 5-2.
In the C Division, Pool 1, the Kiosk Kruzers downed the North Bay Bombers 3-2, the Kirkland Lake Golden Shafts edged JAFT 5, the Golden Shafts beat the Bombers 3-2 and Kiosk thumped JAFT 5-1.
In the A Division, the Soo Guinness Knights defeated the Timmins OPSEU Raiders 4-3, the Chapleau Manglers blanked the Wawa WDHPeacocks 7-0, the Beaver Bosses pounded the MNRF Goons 10-2, Wawa beat the Goons 6-1, the Guinness Knights defeated the Bosses 5-2, and the Manglers once again beat the Raiders 4-1.
In the D Division, the Algonquin Canoe Heads tied Kemptville 2-2, The Midhurst Burnouts thumped the Peterborough Flying Hellfish 7-1, the Peterborough Blackhawks beat the Carpet Wings 5-2, the No-See-Ums beat the Sault District Rangers 6-1, the Hearst Hound Dogs tied the Tavern Turkeys 1-1, the Peterborough Blackhawks shut out the Canoeheads 3-0, the Tavern Turkeys doubled the Carpet Wings 4-2, the Sault District Rangers gutted the Flying Hellfish 5-1, Kemptville defeated the No-See-Ums 1-0, the Hound Dogs beat the Burnouts 4-2, and the Peterborough Blackhawks blanked the Canoe Heads 3-0.
In the E Division, Pool 1, the Bancroft Bushwhackers downed the Kawartha Quakers 3-2, the Bracebridge Hawks edged the Highlands Selects 3-2, the Bushwhackers beat the Selects 3-1, the Hawks beat the Quakers 5-3, and the Bushwhackers downed the Hawks 5-4.
In the E Division, Pool 2, the 101 Whackers defeated the Sud_Esp Whiskey Jacks 3-2, the OFRI Pylons downed the Cochrane Polar Beers 3-1, then beat the Whiskey Jacks 4-1, the 101 Whackers beat the Beers 3-1, and the Whiskey Jacks also beat the Beers 6-1.
In the W for Women’s Division, Ronnies Angels blanked the Suckers 5-0, Ma’amabijous tied the Chap Sticks 3-3, the sParks pounded the Suckers 9-0, then doubled Ronnies Angels 4-2, and Ma’ amabijous defeated the Suckers 5-1.
With the round robin wrapping up Friday, that leaves the playoffs and finals for Saturday.
All division finals will be held at the Pembroke Memorial Centre and run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., starting with the C championship at 1 p.m., followed by the W championship at 2 p.m., the E championship at 3 p.m., the A championship at 4 p.m., D championship at 5 p.m. and the B championship at 6 p.m.