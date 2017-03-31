MNRF tournament results so far

The Pembroke Smokies remain undefeated in the B Division of the 43 rd annual Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Provincial Hockey Tournament.

Settled in Pool 1, they defeated the Park Rangers 3-1, and the Sudbury Falcons 4-1, before finishing off the round robin by facing the Rabid Banditsm game time 4 p.m.

(These are the results available as of press time, up to 3 p.m. Friday)

In the same pool, the Rabid Bandits beat Sudbury 4-1, while the Park Rangers beat the Bandits 6-1.

In Pool 2, Algonquin Zone Wolves beat the Ugly Moos 5-1, the Cochrane Muckers edged the Thunder Bay Lightning 4-3, the Moos tied Cochrane 2-2, and the Wolves doubled the Lightning 4-2.

In the C Division, Pool 2, the Yogis lost both of their games, being blanked by the Thunder Bay Lakers 3-0 and downed by the Soo Brewliners 5-2.

Elsewhere in the pool, the Air Service Tankers lost to the Brewliners 6-1, and to the Lakers 5-2.

In the C Division, Pool 1, the Kiosk Kruzers downed the North Bay Bombers 3-2, the Kirkland Lake Golden Shafts edged JAFT 5, the Golden Shafts beat the Bombers 3-2 and Kiosk thumped JAFT 5-1.

In the A Division, the Soo Guinness Knights defeated the Timmins OPSEU Raiders 4-3, the Chapleau Manglers blanked the Wawa WDHPeacocks 7-0, the Beaver Bosses pounded the MNRF Goons 10-2, Wawa beat the Goons 6-1, the Guinness Knights defeated the Bosses 5-2, and the Manglers once again beat the Raiders 4-1.

In the D Division, the Algonquin Canoe Heads tied Kemptville 2-2, The Midhurst Burnouts thumped the Peterborough Flying Hellfish 7-1, the Peterborough Blackhawks beat the Carpet Wings 5-2, the No-See-Ums beat the Sault District Rangers 6-1, the Hearst Hound Dogs tied the Tavern Turkeys 1-1, the Peterborough Blackhawks shut out the Canoeheads 3-0, the Tavern Turkeys doubled the Carpet Wings 4-2, the Sault District Rangers gutted the Flying Hellfish 5-1, Kemptville defeated the No-See-Ums 1-0, the Hound Dogs beat the Burnouts 4-2, and the Peterborough Blackhawks blanked the Canoe Heads 3-0.

In the E Division, Pool 1, the Bancroft Bushwhackers downed the Kawartha Quakers 3-2, the Bracebridge Hawks edged the Highlands Selects 3-2, the Bushwhackers beat the Selects 3-1, the Hawks beat the Quakers 5-3, and the Bushwhackers downed the Hawks 5-4.

In the E Division, Pool 2, the 101 Whackers defeated the Sud_Esp Whiskey Jacks 3-2, the OFRI Pylons downed the Cochrane Polar Beers 3-1, then beat the Whiskey Jacks 4-1, the 101 Whackers beat the Beers 3-1, and the Whiskey Jacks also beat the Beers 6-1.

In the W for Women’s Division, Ronnies Angels blanked the Suckers 5-0, Ma’amabijous tied the Chap Sticks 3-3, the sParks pounded the Suckers 9-0, then doubled Ronnies Angels 4-2, and Ma’ amabijous defeated the Suckers 5-1.

With the round robin wrapping up Friday, that leaves the playoffs and finals for Saturday.

All division finals will be held at the Pembroke Memorial Centre and run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., starting with the C championship at 1 p.m., followed by the W championship at 2 p.m., the E championship at 3 p.m., the A championship at 4 p.m., D championship at 5 p.m. and the B championship at 6 p.m.