MNRF tournament underway

Nothing like it has been in Pembroke for 25 years.

Since Thursday, the Pembroke Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Office has been hosting the 43rd Annual MNRF Provincial Hockey Tournament, which has seen 44 teams from MNRF district offices across the province come to the city to take part.

The tournament began mid-afternoon on Thursday at the Pembroke Memorial Centre (PMC), Pembroke and Area Community Centre (Pem Ice 2) and the Petawawa Civic Centre, with the Silver Dart in Petawawa also hosting games on Friday and Saturday.

This is a tournament with six divisions and approximately 700 players. Divisions range from A to E plus a five team women's division. Action in the A division is high-quality hockey with many former junior-level players from across the province taking part. Lower divisions feature more gentlemanly hockey with some grey haired players while the women's division features both beginner and university level players.

During Thursday’s opening ceremonies, which featured MPP John Yakabuski’s stirring rendition of “O, Canada,” plus representation from the first Pembroke Smokies team who played in 1975, Pembroke MNRF District Manager John Swick thanked everyone for the hard work in getting this tournament organized.

“ This is the largest and longest running hockey tournament of its kind in Ontario and possibly Canada,” he said, adding any proceeds generated by the tournament will be donated to the Canadian Tire Jump Start program, the Canadian Cancer Society and the Shaw Woods Outdoor Education Centre.

Gently used youth hockey gear is also being collected at the tournament for the Salvation Army Youth Centre and other youth groups within the community.

“ Thanks to all of the people who volunteered to make this happen,” Swick said.

Pembroke Mayor Michael LeMay welcomed everyone to Pembroke, and thanked them for coming out.

“ You were last here 25 years ago, and this year being the 150 th anniversary of our province and country, it is great to see a provincial hockey tournament of this magnitude taking place in Pembroke and Petawawa,” he said.

LeMay also thanked the volunteers and the tournament organizing committee.

“ Your willingness to take the lead in organizing this event is very much appreciated by all of us,” he said. “We acknowledge the benefits of not only entertaining hockey, but the tremendous boost to the local economy and local charities.”

OPSEU President Warren 'Smokey' Thomas also welcomed everyone out, while Yakabuski congratulated the MNRF for having such a long running and successful tournament.

The round robin wrapped up Friday, leaving Saturday open for the playoffs and final rounds. All championship games will be hosted by the PMC, starting at 1 p.m., with the last final set for 6 p.m. Saturday.