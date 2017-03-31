Selling the 25 per cent electricity bill cut

Area residents and businesses will benefit from a 25 per cent break in their electricity bill, according to the parliamentary assistant to the minister of energy who was in Pembroke Friday to sell Premier Kathleen Wynne’s controversial plan.

Mississauga-Streetsville MPP Bob Delaney told members of the business community and local electricity providers, such as the Ottawa River Power Corporation, that people with low income and rural consumers would receive an even greater reduction to their electricity bill under Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan.

Residential consumers will get an average of a 25 per cent cut on their energy bills – when factoring in the eight per cent reduction implemented on Jan. 1 of this year – by refinancing over a longer period a portion of the global adjustment charge. Delaney noted this places the social costs back on the tax rate noting work on this plan began as far back as the fall.

“The 25 per cent didn’t fall out of mid-air,” he said.

Critics have accused the Wynne government of transferring hydro debt to future generations. The provincial Conservatives have argued that the plan will cost taxpayers billions in added interest costs over the next few decades. However, Delaney responded that electricity rates have risen due to decades of under-investment in the electricity system requiring the need to spend more than $50 billion in generation, transmission and distribution assets to ensure the system is clean and reliable. He explained that warnings when the province’s power producing plants went online in the mid-1970s were not heeded.

“The people in the energy sector were saying don’t walk away from this,” he said. “You have to maintain it or over time they will decay and degrade and you will face a much bigger repair bill.”

In this period of renewal as he called it, Delaney noted that in changing the refinancing of capital investments or amortization, the spreading of payments over multiple periods, the cost to pay for gas plants and hydro will be incurred not only by this generation at a fair rate but for those down the road who will use the same infrastructure over its lifespan, which in some cases could be 50 years.

“It’s a responsible way of dealing with costs that have been incurred for assets that have been used for half a century,” he said.

The province has been taking steps to retire the $38.1 debt incurred when Ontario Hydro was divided into several companies back in 1999. Delaney said that, to date, $21.5 billion of stranded debt has been paid off.

Locally, the plan will help consumers once it passes through the legislature and goes into effect this summer, he added.

“In this case we were able to generate a number of scenarios that helped us in areas like Renfrew County mitigate some of those distribution charges which I am hoping people will see,” said Delaney.

During his Pembroke stop, Delaney, who is the parliamentary assistant to energy minister Glenn Thibeault, also met with the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce and was scheduled to speak with Renfrew County Warden Jennifer Murphy.

