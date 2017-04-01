OTTAWA — The Prime Minister has gotten in on the April Fools’ Day spirit with a lighthearted tweet aimed at former “Friends” star — and classmate — Matthew Perry.

Justin Trudeau and the actor, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom, both attended Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show last month, Perry recounted his memory of beating Trudeau up when they were students.

On April 1, Trudeau tweeted that he wouldn’t mind revisiting the brawl.

“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?” he wrote.

Trudeau’s principal press secretary Gerald Butts confirmed that it was a joke after People Magazine appeared to take the Prime Minister’s tweet seriously.

“Gotcha, @people. #poissondavril,” Butts tweeted about the People article on Trudeau’s tweet on the magazine’s website, which made no mention of April Fools’ Day.