PETAWAWA -

Launching the next phase of their campaign to promote safe driving, the Renfrew County Partners Against Distracted Driving Committee unveiled a visible reminder that motorists should stay focused when behind the wheel.

The committee gathered on McGregor's Hill at the intersection of Petawawa Boulevard and Golf Course Road to oversee the installation of the first of 40 “Leave the Phone Alone” road signs that will shortly be popping up throughout the county.

The signs are the final component to a comprehensive anti-distracted driving campaign partially funded by the Ministry of Transportation’s Road Safety Community Partnership Program. Distracted driving is a major safety concern with provincial data showing that one person is injured in a distracted driving collision every half hour. The data further concludes that the driver using a phone is four times more likely to crash than a driver focusing on the road.

“It's very dangerous,” said OPP operations manager Staff Sgt. Karl Duewel who noted that community engagement is just as essential as enforcement. “The statistics show that it is causing more motor vehicle collisions across our area and across the province.”

The signs, which were contributed by the County of Renfrew, are being distributed to municipalities for installation at key locations to act as a reminder to motorists for years to come.

“Petawawa Boulevard and Pembroke Street West are prominent locations so we are excited to see a sign that is visible to thousands of motorists everyday,” explained Renfrew County and District Health Unit health promoter Brian Brohart. “We really need for the message to heard by drivers.”

The campaign, which also received contributions from community partners, private businesses, some municipalities and the County of Renfrew helped to mobilize an awareness and enforcement campaign to draw attention to the risks of driving while distracted. The other initiatives associated with the campaign were the “DriveWise” high school presentations for grade 11 and grade 12 students, a focused patrol last December that resulted in 60 charges and an ongoing grade 4 and grade 5 awareness raising presentation and family activity booklet that encourage families to have a discussion about distracted driving.

The Renfrew County Partners Against Distracted Driving Committee consists of members that represent the Ontario Provincial Police, Community Policing Advisory Committees, Police Service Boards and Renfrew County and District Health Unit. To learn more or to take the Leave the Phone Alone pledge visit www.leavethephonealone.ca.

