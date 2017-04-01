McCann House celebration

Free skate to celebrate!

Bernadette McCann House would like to invite the community to a free event celebrating successfully achieving accreditation.

After a rigorous review in December 2016, the agency is once again considered accredited and the next review is scheduled for November 2020. Bernadette McCann House would like to thank everyone who participated in interviews and surveys: clients, service providers as well as volunteers and staff. It truly appreciates the feedback and is committed to continuously improving its services to meet the needs of the community

Everyone is welcome to enjoy free skating, food and loads of fun! The event will take place on Friday April 7 at the Silver Dart Arena in Petawawa from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you, or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please do not hesitate to call Bernadette McCann House any day, any time: 613-732-3131 or 1-800-267-4930 or visit www.wsssbmh.org.