Petawawa to remember Vimy

On Sunday, April 9, units from the garrison and 2 Canadian Mechanize Brigade Group will be marching through the town along with veterans, cadet corps and members of the Royal Canadian Legion as they collectively commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Kelly Williams, Petawawa's recreation manager, told the town's council-in-committees meeting while the details are still being worked out, the basic plan is for the entire garrison and other participants to march off the base at approximately 1 p.m. and head to the Petawawa Civic Centre, taking Petawawa Boulevard to head straight through the municipality.

The troops and other marchers will then assemble on the Civic Centre grounds to hold a ceremony commemorating the battle.

Afterwords, there will be static displays and activities for the whole family, with the event wrapping up around 4 p.m.

"The garrison wanted to share this with the entire community," he said, rather than commemorate this important anniversary on the base. It is their intention to reach out to the community at large and area schools to encourage their participation.

Williams said town staff are co-ordinating with the garrison in planning this event.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge, took place during the First World War in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of northeastern France. It began on April 2, 1917 when the Canadian Corps'artillery units, including eight field brigades and two heavy artillery groups, initiated the largest artillery barrage in history.

Seven days later, April 9, on Easter Monday, 30,000 soldiers assaulted the ridge from behind a creeping artillery barrage along a six kilometre front. As the troops advanced across no man's land, new techniques including counter-battery fire and indirect machine gun fire were employed successfully. In less than two hours, three of the four Canadian divisions had seized their objectives. Four days later, Canadian soldiers controlled the ridge, marking a significant turning point for the Allies in the war.

This battle is widely believed by historians to be the moment Canada gelled as a country. It marked the first time Canadians fought together as one force, and under Canadian command. They also took a position neither the British nor the French forces could capture despite repeated attempts.

At least 3,598 Canadians paid the ultimate sacrifice in the battle.

A unit drawn from gunners of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery (2RCHA) will be heading to France to commemorate the victory. A total of 15 personnel and three L5 105-millimetre Pack Howitzers will be on site at Vimy participating in ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary. (With files from Observer staff writer Sean Chase)

SUhler@postmedia.com