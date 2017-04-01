What’s new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in April

A monthly look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada and CraveTV:

TOP PICKS

Netflix’s strategy of investing in its own content to bolster its catalogue is on full display this month, with a flood of “original” branded TV shows and films. On the TV side, there’s debut seasons of “Bill Nye Saves the World” and “Girlboss” (both available April 21) and “Dear White People” (April 28). New films include the Iraq War drama “Sand Castle” (April 21), starring Nicholas Hoult of “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Equals” fame, while Louis C.K. has produced a new stand-up special for the streaming service, which launches on April 4.

Guy Ritchie’s cult crime-caper flick “Snatch” has been reimagined as a TV series, with “Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint leading a group of con men on a massive gold heist in London. The series, developed by Sony Pictures Entertainment’s streaming site Crackle, debuts on CraveTV on April 7. CraveTV also has the new six-episode miniseries “Guerrilla,” starring Idris Elba and Freida Pinto. The Showtime series launches on April 16 with new episodes following each Sunday.

Here are the lists of movies and TV shows that are expected this month. Release dates are subject to change.

NETFLIX

April 1

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Across the Universe

A Weekend With the Family

Chuggington (season 5)

Departures (seasons 1-3)

Dog By Dog

Dom Hemingway

Downton Abbey (season 6)

Five Nights in Maine

Hinterland (season 2)

The Human Factor: The Untold Story of the Bombay Film Orchestras

The Lazarus Effect

Metallica: Some Kind of Monster

Midsomer Murders (season 19)

The Other Woman

Pet Fooled

Rio 2

April 4

Chewing Gum (season 2)

Louis C.K. 2017

April 5

De Palma

iZombie (season 3, new episodes weekly)

April 6

The Last Kingdom (season 2, new episodes weekly)

Titanic

April 7

Dawn of the Croods (season 3)

El Faro De Las Orcas

The Get Down (season 1, part 2)

Riverdale (season 1, new episodes weekly)

Strike a Pose

Win It All

April 8

Almost Adults

April 9

Mad Max: Fury Road

April 10

Before I Wake

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now?

April 13

The Chronicles of Riddick

Footloose

The Mindy Project (season 5, part B)

April 14

Chelsea (season 2)

Sandy Wexler

April 15

Slam

April 16

Entourage (film)

April 17

The Light Between Oceans

Shameless (U.S.) (season 6)

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs

April 19

Oklahoma City

April 20

Battleship

Tropic Thunder

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World (season 1)

Girlboss (season 1)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On (season 1)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show (season 4)

Sand Castle

Tales By Light (season 2)

Tramps

April 22

Secrets of Underground London

April 24

Big Eyes

April 25

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared

Disney’s Queen of Katwe

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding

April 26

Real Rescues (seasons 1-3)

April 27

American Honey

Las Chicas Del Cable (season 1)

April 28

Casting JonBenet

Dear White People (season 1)

Rodney King

Small Crimes

CRAVETV

April 2

Billions (season 2, episode 7)

April 5

The Circus: Inside the Biggest Story on Earth (season 2, episode 3)

Married With Children (seasons 1-11)

April 6

Dark Net (season 2, episode 1)

April 7

Banshee (seasons 1-4)

Jim: The James Foley Story

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures

Snatch (season 1)

April 9

Billions (season 2, episode 8)

April 11

Outsiders (season 2, episode 11)

April 12

The Circus: Inside the Biggest Story on Earth (season 2, episode 4)

April 13

Dark Net (season 2, episode 2)

April 14

Workaholics (season 7)

April 16

Guerrilla (season 1, episode 1)

April 16

Billions (season 2, episode 9)

April 18

Outsiders (season 2, episode 12)

April 19

The Circus: Inside the Biggest Story on Earth (season 2, episode 5)

April 20

Dark Net (season 2, episode 3)

April 21

Burn Motherf*cker, Burn!

Episodes (seasons 1-4)

House of Lies (seasons 1-5)

April 22

Bosch (season 3)

April 23

Billions (season 2, episode 10)

Guerrilla (season 1, episode 2)

April 25

Outsiders (season 2, episode 13)

April 26

The Circus: Inside the Biggest Story on Earth (season 2, episode 6)

April 27

Dark Net (season 2, episode 4)

April 28

Coldwater Cowboys (season 2)

Treehouse Masters (season 1)

April 30

Guerrilla (season 1, episode 3)