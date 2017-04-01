You'd be a fool not to believe it!

“A wise man never knows all, only fools know everything” - AFRICAN PROVERB

Maybe by this time on Saturday, even before you’ve lifted up the newspaper, you’ve already fallen victim to the annual April fool’s hoax. Let me guess, you walked right into it, you were caught completely off guard by the persuasiveness of the prankster, forgetting that today was April 1. It all ended up with someone laughing, maybe hysterically, in your face, while mouthing the words “Ha-ha-ha, April fool!”

Well join the company! More than once in my life I’ve fallen hook, line and sinker for the deceptive April fool’s trickery. I well remember with a chuckle my Scottish mother back in my homeland when I was a young boy tugging on my arm and wakening me up on a similar Saturday morning with the words, “Eric, Eric, quick, get up. There’s a cow outside the front window!” Sleepy-eyed I pulled myself out of bed and staggered to the room window. We lived in the city. There was no farmland for miles. What a surprise this would be to see a black and white Holstein or an Ayrshire cow parked on the sidewalk below. When I got to the window all I could hear was the sudden outbreak of a chorus of loud belly laughter and my dad, mom and sister crying out in unison, “April fool!”

Years later, now in a Canada, I fell victim again to the annual ruse. My wife had left a note for me that I was to call a Mr. Lyon as soon as possible. Unsuspectingly I dialled the number, only to hear the voice on the other end say, “Hello, Toronto Zoo, can I help you?” I was just about to say, “Yes, can I speak to Mr. Lion please,” when it suddenly hit me, it was April Fool’s Day, and I had fallen for the prank…again!

It’s amazing isn’t it how gullible some of us are, like the folks who fell for the now famous “Left-handed whopper hoax”. The fast food giant Burger King had taken out a full page ad in “USA Today”. According to the advertisement it was introducing a new hamburger for left-handed people. It would have the same ingredients as the original whopper, but they would be rotated 180 degrees for the benefit of left-hardens. Amazingly, all kinds of people fell for the April 1 prank. Thousands requested the new burger and others specified when placing their order that they wanted the original ‘right-handed’ whopper! Can you believe it? The following day, April 2, Burger King put out a press release telling everyone it was a hoax! Well, although some of us are sitting ducks for being hoodwinked, there are a lot of people who get up early in the morning and are faster out of the

blocks than your average prankster. Take for instance the great 19th century preacher, Henry Ward Beecher. He came to his pulpit one Sunday morning when it was April 1, about to deliver his morning sermon to a packed house. As he went to the lectern he noticed there was a piece of folded paper sitting on top of it. Opening it before a waiting congregation Beecher noticed that there was only one word there followed by an exclamation mark, it was the word “Fool!”

The quick-witted Beecher who was known for being a master of repartee, the art of the quick response, looked up at those gathered and said, “There’s a note on the pulpit this morning with one word on it, the word ‘Fool!’ I must confess that in the course of my ministry I have often been sent letters and notes and sometimes the sender has omitted to add their signature, but this is the very first time in my life where the sender has omitted the correspondence and only signed their name.”

There’s no doubt about it, to many in our modern day society Biblical preaching is foolishness and the preacher nothing less than a fool to not only believe the truth between the covers of the great book the Bible, but to preach it Sunday after Sunday. I’m reminded that in the course of church history prophets and preachers have been stoned and martyred for their Christian beliefs.

To the scientific scholarly mind, the worldly wise philosophical type and many living within our pluralistic society, the preaching of the cross is foolishness and the message of Christ crucified and risen so pathetically out of step with contemporary culture, but as some of my animated friends say each Sunday when they go to the black African-American church, “Preach it brother!” for it is this dynamic message preached in the power of the Spirit that transforms lives. People are changed, saved, set free and healed when they encounter Jesus Christ through the power of preaching.

So let the critics say what they may, the life-giving message of Christ crucified and risen will be preached with fire and fervour this Easter season. To all of us who have come to know Jesus Christ personally as Saviour and Lord it is the greatest message in the entire universe! And it goes without saying, on this April 1…you’d be a fool not to believe it!