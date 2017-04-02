A night that belonged to future stars

The promising singers, dancers and musicians who have electrified the Festival Hall stage with their remarkable talent who the past four weeks took their final bow Thursday.

The 69th edition of the Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival drew to a spectacular close as the hardworking students of Renfrew County who competed in the enduring competition put on a rousing showcase of dance, strings, instruments, piano, voice and entertainment.

The Kiwanis Festival of Stars signals not only the conclusion of the contest but allows many of the 500 youth who have performed here a chance to show their stuff for family and friends escaping the watchful scrutiny of the adjudicators for a night of fun.

“The music students themselves deserve high praise for their talents, efforts, discipline and devotion,” Kiwanis Music Festival Committee co-chairman Raghavan Vijay said in his opening remarks to the audience. “From the simple and warm melodies of the lower grades to the most complex musical compositions of the seniors, the students played or sang with emotion, with vitality, with clarity and with purpose. You will hear some of the highlights tonight, which would touch your hearts and move your spirits.”

The show opened with an emotional rendition of Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah” by the Mackenzie Community School Secondary Choir, who were presented with the City of Pembroke Sesquicentennial Trophy for best school choir. However, the mood of the auditorium lightened up when perennial Festival favourites, the Opeongo High School Jazz Cats, took everyone back to the era of American doo-wop with their version of the Dell Vikings' “Come Go with Me.” The Jazz Cats later received the Valley Harmonizers Senior Barbershop Chrous Trophy for best choral A Capella performance.

At the conclusion of these performances the impressive achievements of the students were recognized with the presentation of awards and bursaries. Music Teachers' Association Musicianship trophies were presented to Krisha Alexander, Christopher Carriere, Bella Gale, Kevin Gong, Andrew Hodson, Anna Kamaeva, Emily Qin, Anne-Li Seguin and Emily Won. Pat Bergsma Memorial trophies were presented to Macee Harris, Kierra Shields, Ben Johnson and Zachary Greene. The Danute Fidleris Memorial Scholarship was presented to Emma Drew, Kurt Zhou and Ella Drew. The PCI Reunion Award went to Ella Drew. The Phil Schooley Memorial Trophy and Kiwanis Dr. Bill Hugli Memorial Scholarship went to Ava Chen. The Pembroke Legion Trophy and Kiwanis Marjorie Ford Memorial Scholarship went to Catherine Xu.

Medals of Excellence, for those performers who scored 90 per cent and over, were presented to Krisha Alexander, Skyler Anthony, Clara Biernacki, Eric Birchall, Andy Chen, Kyla Cliche, Daniel Fritzsche, Samantha Houston, Jana Lau, Renee Kong, Hannah Prince, Hai-Ling Rao, Skylar Reed, Vanessa Ringuette, Hannah Schmidt, Dexter Sernoskie, Kiley Sims, Madison Teskey, Cailin Walsh-Estabrooks, William Wang and Catherine Xu.

The following awards for top performances were also handed out:

Kiwanis Music Festival 50th Anniversary Trophy (choral speaking): Champlain Discovery Public School; Sun Life Financial/Robert McLaughlin Trophy (string solo): Dexter Sernoskie; Petawawa Legion Trophy and Kiwanis Scholarship (piano solo): Andy Chen; Jenny and Tanya Holroyd Memorial Trophy (vocal solo Jr.): Ainsleigh MacInnis; Welch LLP Trophy (instrumental solo): Louisa Fritzsche; McCann Family Trophy: Kira Clarke; Chartwell Homes Trophy (piano duet): Lydia Gong; Bayne Logan Memorial Trophy (trumpet solo): Daniel Fritzsche; Doreen Binhammer Memorial Trophy (vocal solo Jr.): Kaylee Garcia; Deep River Symphony Orchestra Trophy (intermediate solo): Jana Lau; Deep River Symphony Orchestra Trophy (small string ensemble): Jana Lau and Miranda Lockley.

Pembroke Symphony Orchestra Scholarship (woodwind solo – Sonata Concerto): Eric Birchall; Pembroke Symphony Orchestra Scholarship (woodwind solo – intermediate): Cailin Walsh-Estabrooks; Frank Hopkins Trophy (brass solo): Dominic Klukas; Family Chiropractic Centre Trophy (mixed instrumetnal ensemble): Deep River Youth Orchestra; Clarke-Appleby Trophy (jazz/rock ensemble): The Saxy Beasts; Star-Set Jewellers Trophy (best band): Cobden District Public School band.

Michelle's School of Performing Arts Trophy (dance solo): Samantha Houston; Starz in Motion and Atyeo's Dance Studio trophies (duet): Lydia Patterson and Madelyn Brownlee; Custom Draperies and Home Decor Trophy (ensemble): Hold On; Pembroke Community Choir Trophy (youth choir): Streetlight Theatre – Annie Chorus; Sydney T. Scanes Memorial Trophy and Murphy Funeral Home Scholarship (intermediate solo): Emily Burton; Knights of Columbus Pembroke Council #1531 Trophy (adult solo): Olga Hynes; LaBine Printers Trophy and Alice and Fraser Minor Sports Association Scholarship (musical theatre): Sophie Levasseur; LaBine Printers Trophy and Doug leach Scholarship (musical theatre): Mallory Brumm.

Ottawa Valley Music Festival Trophy and Scholarship (intermediate solo): Hannah Lundrigan; Gulliver Family Trophy (folk solo): Olga Hynes; Allan and Ivy Levoy Memorial Trophy: Kaylee Garcia and Sophie Levasseur; Pembroke Music Teachers' Association Scholarship: Khloe Bertrand, Hannah Lundrigan, Gary Liu, Hai-Ling Rao and Lydia Gong; Physicians' Piano Performance Trophy and Scholarship: Kaila Lapping, Chris Won, William Wang, James Hodson and Renee Kong.

Drew Scott/ReMax Trophy and Kiwanis Scholarship: Kira Clarke; Scotiabank Trophy: Kiley Sims; Petawawa Presbyterian Church Choir Trophy: Daniel Hodson; Ted and Wynne Woolley Memorial Trophy and Scholarship: Brian Kong; Bob and Helen Carmichael Trophy: Wilson Lazarus; Blok Pools Trophy: Grace Ding; Melton and Fraser Flowers Trophy: Krisha Alexander; Gene and Lorraine Murphy: Emily Qin; Ron and Kate Lloyd Trophy: Andrea Geiger; Primerica Trophy: William Wang; Dora Metzger Memorial Trophy: Kelly Ding; Algonquin College Trophy: Alex Harding; Brum's Dairy Trophy: Vanessa Ringuette; Royal LePage, Edmonds and Associates: Gabrielle Lau; Kiwanis Trophy: Hai-Ling Rao; Cassidy's Transfer and Storage Trophy: Krisha Alexander; Fraser's Clothes Shop Trophy: Hai-Ling Rao; Frank Carroll Financial Trophy: Lydia Gong; Price Law Office Trophy: Hai-Ling Rao; Buske Office Systems Trophy: Gary Liu; Mid Town Cleaners Trophy: Luke Shi; Lakshmi Srinivasan Memorial Trophy: Mackenzie Graham, Larissa Kelly and Kathryn Nicol.

