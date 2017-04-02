Algonquin Wolves B champs in tourney

The Algonquin Zone Wolves are the `B’ champions in the 43rd annual Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Provincial Hockey Tournament.

After getting through the three-game round robin with two wins and one tie under their belt, the Wolves blanked the Rabid Bandits 2-0 to earn a berth in the B finals.

They faced the Cochrane Muckers, round robin record two ties, one win, who had earlier defeated the Pembroke Smokies 4-3, spoiling their perfect run through the tournament, where they had swept the round robin with three straight wins.

The Wolves defeated the Cochrane Muckers 6-2 to take the trophy.

In the `B’ consolation round, the Ugly Moos beat the Thunder Bay Lightning 3-2.

The massive 44 team tournament wrapped up Saturday evening at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, after sprawling across the ice surfaces of the Pembroke and Area Community Centre, the Petawawa Civic Centre and the Petawawa Silver Dart Arena.

The teams came from MNRF district offices across the province, with some 700 players suiting up to hit the ice.

In the `A’ division, the Chapleau Manglers swept undefeated through the round robin to earn a bye into the `A’ final, where they faced the Soo Guinness Knights, who won all three games in the round robin, but due to penalty minutes which put them in the number two spot in their pool, had to play the Wawa WDHPeacocks to earn a berth. They defeated Wawa 5-3.

The Manglers then mangled the Knights 7-2 to take the championships.

In the `C’ division, the Kiosk Kruzers took on the Kirkland Lake Golden Shafts in the finals. Kiosk moved undefeated through the round robin before downing the Soo Brewliners 6-1 to qualify for the finals.

Kirkland Lake had two wins and one loss in the round robin, then edged the undefeated Thunder Bay Lakers 5-4. In the final, Kiosk became the champion, only after defeating Kirkland Lake 3-2 in overtime.

In the `C’ consolation game, the North Bay Bombers beat JAFT 3-1.

In the `D’ division, the Peterborough Blackhawks blanked Kemptville 1-0 to become the `D’ champions. This completed their undefeated streak through the division.

The Hearst Hound Dogs defeated the Algonquin Canoe Heads 5-0 in the `D’ consolation game.

In the `E’ division, the 101 Whackers faced the Bancroft Bushwhackers in the `E’ championship. Both teams had perfect records, winning all three games apiece in the round robin. The 101 Whackers doubled the Bracebridge Hawks 4-2 to get to the final, while Bancroft edged the OFRI Pylons 4-3 to qualify.

In the end, it would be the 101 Whackers winning the crown, after defeating Bancroft 5-4.

In the `E’ consolation game, the Cochrane Polar Beers downed the Sudbury/Espanola Whiskey Jacks 4-2.

In the `W’ or Women`s division, top ranked sParks faced Ma’amabijous for the championship. The sParks were ranked first overall in the round robin with a two win, one tie record, and thus earned a bye into the final.

Ma’amabijous, with its one win, two tie record, faced the second place Chap-sticks to qualify for the final, defeating them to move forward. It took a shoot out to settle things, but in the end Ma’amabijous would win the title, downing the sParks 4-3.

In the `W’ consolation game, the Chap-sticks blanked Ronnie’s Angels 3-0.

SUhler@postmedia.com