I have been married for 29 years, yes to the same man, kind of a rarity I know. If there is one thing you learn after all that time it is that the secret to a long and happy marriage is don’t attempt to put up a real Christmas tree together and avoid all home renovation projects.

Well, eventually the time comes when the pile of sweaters on the chair tells me that we just don’t have enough closet space. Upon this realization I convinced Jason to clean out the old clothing in his part of the closet. Let’s face it he is never going to wear that Don Johnson Miami Vice jacket again. Matter of fact not wearing that jacket might be another rule for a long-lasting marriage.

So Jason opened up another foot of for me in the closet, and I lovingly informed him, “Honey, it’s time we think about doing one of those closet revamps I’ve seen on TV.”

Being the good, ‘obeying’ kind of man that he is, he agreed. Which leads us to rule number four for a long-lasting marriage. We decided to try and tackle this project ourselves. Heck, 29 years of marriage has been a good run, and besides they make it seem so easy on TV.

The first thing you need to understand is that our home was built in 1892 and our walls are for the most part still plaster. So we have to tear those walls out and put up some drywall as there is no way we are trying to attach any kind of shelving into the plaster walls. Jason hates a mess but he is good at ripping things apart, so, sledge hammer in hand and plastic on the floors, off he starts with tearing down the closet walls.

Have you ever taken down plaster walls? What a mess! After the first section of wall came down we went out for coffee to let the dust settle, although most of it had already settled on us. Once the coffee was done home we went to see how much damage we did.

Before we could get to the next section of wall we were distracted with what we saw behind the now missing plaster - there were several copies of the Peterborough Examiner and the Pembroke Observer, most of them seemed to be dated from 1987. We know people have often stuffed newspapers in walls to add extra insulation but the dates on the papers didn’t make sense. We estimate the plaster has been in place since the 1940’s, so how on earth did these papers wind up in our walls?

Once we cleaned away some more of the debris we realized the bottom of the wall had been cut and fashioned into some sort of small access. It blended so well into the existing wall that we had never noticed it; admittedly neither one of us has ever spent a lot of time in the dark back corner of the closet. After all we had way too many things hanging in front of it.

Curiosity getting the best of him, Jason is now really into this ‘tearing out the walls’ idea. We pull a few more papers out, and then we spot something metal. I step back and grab the phone, finger poised over the 911 speed dial button, just in case Jason is trying to hammer out an electrical box. But, as he gets his way around this thing we can see that it is an old cash box. The kind you use at a bake sale. It’s stuck in there pretty well and takes some poking and prodding to get it out while not damaging the studs around it. Other than a bit of mouse dirt on the outside, it looks to be in good shape. This reminds me to pick up some mouse seed next time I am at the hardware store.

So we dusted the box off and as you guessed it, the dumb thing is locked. We tried bobby pins, a knife, coat hanger, and a few other assorted somewhat unconventional items that came to mind but no luck. I think you know where this is going…sledgehammer, and bam, we are in. No one will ever close that box again but we can satisfy our curiosity.

Now, we are expecting to find a box of love letters or a mortgage deed, and praying there are no decimated small animal parts inside (I obviously watch way too many disturbing shows with the kids.) But that is not what we found at all. Inside was a small bundle of cash, all $1,000 bills and some jewellery. I mean some nice stuff, I am not a jewellery person but I know expensive stuff when I see it. In the bottom of the box was a note that read “Janice, Use this to fly away to somewhere nice. Love R.W.”

Apparently whoever Janice is or was, she didn’t get the memo that R.W. hid a box of valuables in the closet wall. While Jason is continuing to rummage through the walls hoping to find more buried treasure I start looking at the newspapers we found. All of them have stories about bank and jewelry store robberies. The Peterborough Examiner is talking about the TD Bank being held up for the third time that year. The Pembroke Observer is following a story about a series of robberies across the country. I remember this story.

I grab the computer and get to Googling information about the flying bandit. The timeline is right but his name is Gilbert Galvan so the initials didn’t match, then I read a little further and realize the alias Gilbert used had the initials R.W. and his wife was named Janice. Have we really found some of his ill-gotten gains and what do we do with it? It was a long time ago and we don’t really know this stuff was left by him, could be any Janice, and any R.W. After all, this would pay for us to get real contractors to do our closet renovation. Or maybe we should try to find Janice and give it to her; she certainly deserves some compensation for the embarrassment he put her through. I am really having a moral dilemma here.

At this point I realize that I have left Jason and his hammer in the closet and he seems to be a man on a mission and has a notion to take every wall in the house down. I convince him to put the hammer down and help me decide what to do with our little windfall. As we are mulling things over he notices another piece of paper stuck in with the money. Another love note of some sort, but it is a little more cryptic in nature. Working together we eventually figure it out. It reads, “Today is the first day of the fourth month.”

Rest assured my marriage is sound, we have never tried to renovate our closet, we never found any secret stash of an infamous bank robber in the walls, and yes my sweaters are still piled on the bedroom chair. However I did enjoy spinning this yarn.

