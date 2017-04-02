Predators hold Vimy meet

GARRISON PETAWAWA – The Dundonald Hall pool was alive with swimming action Saturday, as the Petawawa Predators hosted the Vimy Ridge Invitational Swim Meet.

The event had more than 60 participants take part from the Petawawa Club, as well as the Deep River Candus and the North Bay Thunderbirds.

Sara Jane MacKenzie, registrar with the Predators, said this was a developmental meet, and their third meet of the year. Events such as this allow the swimmers to hone their skills and qualify for upcoming competitions.

Because of Petawawa‘s military connection, the club being a military one, and the upcoming 100 th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge, the meet is named in its honour, and formed part of the opening ceremonies.

The swimmers took part in a number of events, with races ranging from 25 metres to 400 metres long. Freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and individual medley – a combination of all four strokes – were practiced, with all races times and duly recorded under the watchful eyes of judges and timekeepers.

The swimmers were driven by a desire to beat their swim times, and to continually improve their performances.

