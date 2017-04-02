On a night where it appeared the Raptors had nothing to gain, DeMar DeRozan did what he does best and proved us wrong again.

An undermanned Philadelphia 76ers provided an opportunity for the Raptors and DeRozan and his teammates jumped on it, sending a message to the rest of the league that DeRozan can be just as ruthless in the passing game as he is in the scoring game.

DeRozan tied his season high in assists, with nine, playing just three quarters while attempting an un-DeRozan like 11 shots and still managing 17 points in a 113-105 win over the Sixers.

DeRozan admitted that was sort of the plan all along.

“Yeah. In a sense, more so understanding, not to take (anything) away from them guys over there, but me just understanding this opportunity where teams are really going to have to come after me,” DeRozan said. “I can get my guys going. It’s great when they see the ball go through the hole.”

Serge Ibaka began the night missing his first five shots but DeRozan kept feeding him the basketball until they started to fall. Ibaka wound up 11-for-17 on the night, missing just one shot the rest of the evening.

“One time I passed him the ball and told him to finish it and he passed it back to me and asked my why I didn’t finish it?” Ibaka recalled after the game.

“‘You’re hot, keep shooting.’” DeRozan told him.

“When you hear something like that from the best player on your team, it gives you a lot of confidence,” Ibaka said.

But that’s only part of the upside of DeRozan going into pass-first point guard mode. The other part is the message it sends the rest of the league, a message head coach Dwane Casey is only too happy to highlight.

“They start sending an extra body to DeMar, somebody’s open and now we’ve got another guy when Kyle comes back,” Casey said. “Now you’ve got another shooter over there so I think at that time, teams are going to have to pick their poison on how they want to guard DeMar DeRozan.”

Proving he can make teams pay for paying him too much attention is the kind of message that can pay huge dividends come playoff time.

DeRozan, though, admitted he’s not about to take over Lowry’s duties.

“Nah, I told him he needs to hurry back,” DeRozan said of Lowry. “Playing point guard is exhausting. It’s fun, just trying to get my teammates involved and everything. I’m pretty sure he’s going to try to make sure I still do the same thing but it’ll be great just to get him back.”

When exactly Lowry comes back remains a mystery, but more and more it seems like something that is just around the corner.

The Sixers, playing without the likes of Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, Robert Covington, not to mention first overall pick Ben Simmons, were undermanned from the outset but did not let that affect their effort.

Whatever they gave up in star power, they more than made up with a grind-it-out approach that kept this game from ever really getting to the cakewalk stage.

But not even effort and hard work can make up for the kind of inexperience that saw Philly turn the ball over 21 times, leading directly to 29 Toronto points.

The Raptors were led by the 24 from Ibaka while the 76ers got 23 from little-known guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarrot, a career high for the French rookie who was one of the Sixers handful of first-round picks from the 2016 draft.

Having won eight of the past nine and five of the past six at home, the Raptors now take the show on the road for two in Indianapolis and Detroit before returning home for the finale of the home portion of the regular season when they host Miami.

They do so with at worst a share of third place in the East with the Washington Wizards who were playing in Oakland against the feared Golden State Warriors last night.

Should the Wizards drop that game, the Raptors would be up a full game on them for third. Toronto also owns the tiebreaker between the two teams in the event they finish the season tied.

TUCKER'S INJURY NO BIG DEAL

There was a wee bit of concerning news from the Raptors last night.

Prior to the game, the team announced forward P.J. Tucker would sit this one out with a sore left knee.

Turns out this was nothing to be too concerned about.

“He’s OK, he’s going to be fine,” head coach Dwane Casey said after the win over Philadelphia. “He had an MRI and it was okay, back clean and everything, it’s just sore.”

Tucker has made his presence felt in each and every game he has played for the Raptors since coming over at the trade deadline.

Keeping him fresh for an expected long playoff run only seemed appropriate given how outmanned the 76ers came into the game.

