A fun way to introduce hockey

It was a Fun Day at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, as girls learned to play hockey for the first time.

On Sunday, the Ottawa Valley District Girls Hockey Association hosted Esso Fun Day, an event which gave girls of all ages the chance to try out Canada's game. The day was designed to familiarize beginners to female hockey what the basic hockey skills are at no cost to the first-time participant. The focus of the program is to introduce hockey in a fun, positive and non-threatening environment.

A total of 10 girls took them up on the offer, learning the fundamentals of the sport, or in the case of those who already play the game, brushing up on their skills.

They were joined by 10 members of the Ottawa Valley Thunder Peewee C competitive team who were there to mentor those willing to lace up and join then on the ice.

The prospects were put through different drills and exercises, as well as taking part in a few fun games during the 90 minute session.

Coach Keith Summers said the session went really well, as the leadership shown by the Thunder really helped to make the day successful. He said two members of his team decided to try out a new position for themselves, as both strapped on goalie pads to try defending the net for a change of pace.

The event itself, he said, is to try and attract more girls into trying out the sport, in the hope more will get interested in playing.