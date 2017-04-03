NEW YORK – We’re interviewing Michael Caine about his role in the movie Going in Style, and the subject is retirement.

Not to worry, Caine, who just turned 84 a few weeks ago, doesn’t plan to retire soon. He’s got two more movies “in the can,” as they say, and starts shooting another in May.

Besides, he retired once already. (More on that in a bit).

Going in Style is a remake of a 1979 caper comedy that originally starred Art Carney, George Burns and Lee Strasberg. In this version, Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin are three lovable retirees whose company pension disappears after some high-finance shenanigans.

So, faced with homelessness, they do what anybody would do. They decide to rob a bank.

Questions about retirement come with the territory of being an octogenarian actor. The questions, Caine says, miss the point.

“The movies retire you, you don’t retire from the movies,” Caine says. “You don’t get a script or the script’s crap or the money’s no good. You say, ‘I’d rather stay home and watch TV.’

“I had a period where I thought I’d been retired. I was sent this script by a producer. And I sent it back with a message saying, ‘The part is too small.’ And he sent it back saying, ‘I didn’t want you to read the lover. I wanted you to read the father.’

“And I was 62, and I was saying, ‘That’s it. I’m over now.’ To be a movie star, you’ve got to get the girl.

“So I sort of gave it up for a couple of years. I was in Miami. Opened a restaurant down there, bought an apartment.

“But Jack Nicholson was my friend down there, and said, ‘Do this movie with me.’ So I did it (Blood and Wine with Jennifer Lopez), and it wasn’t his best movie. But I so enjoyed it, I went back to work.

“And the thing I told myself is, ‘You’re not going to get the girl. But you’re going to get the part.’ And I did and I won an Academy Award (in 2000 for The Cider House Rules).”

He admits there are other reasons legendary actors retire, including his friend Sean Connery (and, for a while, Nicholson). “You can’t get up at 6 o’clock in the morning. You can’t remember 10 pages of dialogue. And you hate staying awake that long and you want go home early.

“Touch wood, that hasn’t affected me much,” he says.

Like Nicholson or Connery, interviewing Michael Caine can be surreal, by dint of their voice. A hotel fire alarm rouses the otherwise chill Caine into annoyance. “Why’ve we got the dinging? Can we do something about that dinging? This man is recording!” And it inevitably sounds like a scene from a Michael Caine movie.

I ask him if he’s ever seen The Trip, in which British comics Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon get competitive with their Michael Caine impressions.

“I’ve seen that. It’s very weird. The first thing you think is, ‘I don’t talk like that; I talk like this!’ But everybody does it. One of the best ones I saw was on Saturday Night Live, Tom Hanks, he did a good one.

“If you interview (Going in Style director) Zack Braff, I guarantee he’ll do it before the end of the interview. He does it for everyone, but he won’t do it in front of me. He’s secretive about it.”

And certainly, the definition of what a senior Michael Caine is allowed to do has exceeded his expectations. Going in Style isn’t even his only movie in which he plays a senior-citizen-turned-robber.

In May, he begins work on a movie based on the “Hatton Garden Heist,” in which a group of aged lifetime criminals pulled off the biggest jewel robbery in British history.

“A group of cockney gangsters, all over 63 years old, stole $60 million worth of gold and jewellery. And the oldest one was 73, the guy who planned it. I’m playing him, Brian Reader, the guy who organized it all.”

I remembered reading the story and the collective shock when the master criminals turned out to be “geezers,” as the Brits say. In Going in Style, the crime is also assumed, wrongly, to be the work of young men.

“That really says something, doesn’t it?” says Caine. “They couldn’t believe it. That’s the point. It was weird to them. And yet, when Kim Kardashian got robbed in Paris, they said the guys who did it were all old guys over 60.” (Actually ages 54-72).

“So old people are doing it.”

We’ve got to crack down on these old people, I say.

“Their pension is prison,” Caine replies.

If nothing else, continuing to work means Caine and Shakira, his wife of 44 years, continue to see the world. He has wrapped Coup d’Etat, a comedy with Katie Holmes in which he plays a West Indian dictator on the run.

Did he get a Caribbean vacation out of it. “No,” he says with visible disappointment. “We shot in Savannah, Ga.”

Not like Jaws 4, I suggest (a.k.a. Jaws: The Revenge, a movie Caine apparently still hasn’t seen, but which was shot in the Bahamas).

“Ah, yes. That was a lovely shoot,” he says, brightening. “Just wonderful.”

The constant travel led him last year to finally, legally change his name from Maurice Micklewhite to Michael Caine. “I kept my real name, on my passport out of respect for my father,” he says. “But I kept getting taken into offices as a possible terrorist because I had a different name on my passports as on the ticket.”

No one has called him Maurice for 60 years, he says. But the name change didn’t make him an instant success. Caine, who broke through in the 1966 movie Alfie, didn’t get steady work until his 30s.

“I used to do these little parts; the policeman comes at the end of the movie and takes the crook away. I’d that for 12 pounds. I did hundreds of those. If you look that up on the archive, it looks like I did two million movies. But I only worked a day on each of them.”

Lately, he’s begun collecting those cameos.

“I’ve got most of them on my iPad, every movie where I’ve got two lines.”

Has he ever thought of editing them all together? I’d certainly buy it.

“I have thought about editing them together. As I’m talking to you now, it sounds like a really good idea.”

And as he looks at those early, one and two line performances, is there any hint of a 60-year career ahead of him?

“Not in the slightest.”

Going in Style opens Friday, April 7.

