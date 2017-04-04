The Atom Patriots need your votes this week

PETAWAWA -

This is the week that the Petawawa Atom Patriots can win the Rogers Hometown Hockey's Cheer Like Never Before contest and they've got the vote of one big fan.

Mayor Bob Sweet asked council and residents of the town Monday night to get behind the kids and cast votes for their nomination. The Patriots advanced after winning the local competition which was held on New Year's Day when Hometown Hockey visited Petawawa.

“This is a national contest and they are looking for support,” said Sweet. “This will be the ultimate hockey experience for these young hockey players who have put their heart and soul into this particular cheer. For those who saw it, they did an outstanding job.”

The team of Carter Stevenson, Kyle Radford, Lucas Pepin, Owen Grayden, Kasey Pilatzke, Gabe Dalton and Ryan Pilatzke are hoping to an NHL playoff viewing party hosted by a surprise NHL Alumni. In addition, they could receive an equipment package and a photo opportunity with an NHL alumni or a current league hockey player.

You can support the Petawawa Patriots by casting a vote at www.hometownhockey.com/contest. Once on the website, you can select their submission and vote. Voting gets underway on Sunday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, April 7. You can cast a vote once a day.

“They need everybody's support to put them over the top,” added Sweet. “They are up against some pretty heavy competition so let's see the Ottawa Valley show how they can help these kids.”

Teams from across the country were asked to upload their team cheer, with the top five vote-getters from each location performing their cheer in front of a panel of judges during the Rogers Hometown Hockey festivities. Petawawa's Hometown Hockey, which took place this past Jan. 1 with hosts Ron McLean and Tara Sloan visiting the Civic Centre, saw the Atom Patriots win the local cheering contest.

For more information on the Cheer Like Never Before contest, visit www.hometownhockey.com/contest.

