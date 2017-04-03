You can add Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to the chorus of fans who are jazzed by the prospect of a solo Batgirl movie being written and directed by Joss Whedon.

Whedon, who brought Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the small screen 20 years ago and helmed the first two Avengers films for Marvel, is nearing a deal to write, direct, and produce an untitled Batgirl pic for Warner Bros. as part of its DC Extended Universe.

“I don’t even know if that deal is done or not – I don’t have the inside scoop on that,” Jenkins tells the Sun down the line from Los Angeles. “But if it is done, then I’m excited about it.”

Batgirl will be the third female-centric film in the DCEU, following this summer’s Wonder Woman and Gotham City Sirens, a spinoff to Suicide Squad that will find Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn character teaming up with an as-yet-not-cast Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios won’t feature a female lead until 2019 when Brie Larson takes on Captain Marvel.

“I think it’s super exciting,” Jenkins. “The tone of Joss’ work is great for female superheroes. He takes such a fun approach and I think he’ll have fun in the DC universe, which will be excited to have him.”

Batgirl/Barbara Gordon (daughter of mainstay Batman character and Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon) has been around since the 1960s and has been given a hipster makeover as part of DC Comics' New 52 and Rebirth storylines – something Whedon could draw on.

Jenkins’ Wonder Woman, which opens June 2, is an origin story set during the First World War. It stars Gal Gadot, who Jenkins says was the perfect choice to play the Amazonian princess.

“Gal’s supernaturally beautiful and unbelievably kind and thoughtful and intelligent and wise, yet bright and youthful and hopeful in such a sweet way,” Jenkins says.

If Whedon does join the DCEU, he’ll be joining a roster that’s already setting itself apart from the rest of the comic book movie world with its varied styles.

“There are a lot of directors I’m really excited about and the storylines are all vastly different, with different tones and very different approaches to storytelling,” she says. “I think there’s a treasure trove of great characters here. Jason (Momoa) is off to do Aquaman right now – that’s such a cool story. It has its own vibe and dynamic completely. I’m excited to see each one of these films.”

