Petawawa allowing Internet, phone voting in 2018

Council passed a bylaw Monday night officially introducing Internet and telephone voting in the 2018 municipal elections in the Town of Petawawa.

The province had requested municipalities to enact any changes for the October 2018 election by May 1. Despite these enhancements, however, paper ballots will still be available for residents.

With the bylaw, Petawawa joins the City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley, both who have employed alternative voting methods to not only make it convenient for residents but increase voter turn out. Mayor Bob Sweet conceded it was inevitable for the town to go take this route.

“It brings us into the 21st century,” he said. “I am a traditionalist. I like the piece of paper and a little 'x' but time marches on.”

During the 2014 municipal election, 291 of the province's 444 municipalities used some form of alternative voting method. In examing the concept, staff had informed council that Petawawa was suffering a decline in voter participation over the course of four municipal elections from 2003 to 2014 when only 15 per cent of eligible voters came out to cast a ballot. Whether alternative voting will be the solution to the drop in voter participation remains to be seen, added Sweet.

“We'll have to wait and see but it is a move that is keeping with the times,” he said. “We've resisted but we've come on board and allow taxpayers and residents to have the convenience to vote through the Internet or by phone.”

While staff will now have to work out the details, provisions are being made to allow residents to vote by Internet and by paper ballot at the Town Hall on Victoria Street. There will be no polls open at the Civic Centre as has always been the case on muncipal election day.

With internet voting, all eligible voters receive a Voter's Information Packet (VIP) by mail which will include a unique Personal Numeric Passcode (PIN). Voters log on to the election website, enter their PIN and optionally a security question and then proceed to mark their ballots electronically. The voter is allowed to review and reconsider their votes before confirming and moving on to the next race. When voting by phone, voters dial into a toll free number, enter an individual security code, PIN number, and then follow a touch tone menu to enter their votes.

Residents in Petawawa have a chance to vote for six councillors and mayor. The candidate with the most votes is declared deputy mayor.

