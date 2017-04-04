PETAWAWA – Paint party enthusiasts will have the chance to commemorate a defining time and symbol of Canadian history, while also supporting the Petawawa Legion.

This Saturday, April 8, the Petawawa’s Branch 517 of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting a paint party fundraiser to raise funds to cover the Legion’s operational and maintenance costs as well as to honour the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge.

The painting session will be conducted by local artist Natasha Walsh, whose company ‘Natasha Moustasha Paint Parties’ has been involved with many of the area’s paint night fundraisers for the past year.

This past November, Moustasha was involved with the largest paint night event in the Ottawa Valley’s history – a poppy-themed paint night in support of Petawawa's 2642 3RCR Army Cadet Corps. Nearly 400 people turned out over the course of two nights for the paint night that raised more than $5,000 in support of the local cadets and their programs.

At this Saturday’s Legion paint night, Walsh will instruct guests step-by-step on how to complete a Vimy Ridge-inspired artwork in remembrance

As opposed to earning any profit from the event herself, Walsh has decided to forfeit all of her profits and have it all given back to the Legion to assist with their funding needs.

“The Legion does so much for the community, so this is the least I could do for them,” said Walsh. “They have shown so much generosity and hospitality to many local charities and fundraisers over the years by donating their hall space for free or at a significantly reduced rate. They have also helped me tremendously in launching my paint party business, by being extremely accommodating and donating their hall to many events I was involved with. Also, as a military spouse, it is an honour to help them in any way.”

After Walsh shared her charitable mission on the event’s Facebook page, Petawawa Legion first vice-president Helene Hahn wrote a comment on the page to express the Legion’s gratitude towards Walsh’s endeavour.

“Thank you very much Natasha. Our mandate to help our Veterans is number one and poppy funds go a long way to do that but they can not be used for any operating costs. So this fundraiser will help with repairs at the Legion, so we can be around to help our Veterans and also with the community at large,” said Hahn.

Walsh encourages all to attend the event that promises to be an evening of great creativity, conversation and class – all in support of a great cause.

“Recently, the Legion has been facing some financial burden, so I call on anyone wishing or interested in attending a paint party, to consider coming out in support of the Petawawa Legion. This is a particularly special event for the, with 100 per cent of profit going directly back to the legion,” said Walsh. “Let’s help them continue to help our veterans by making this event a full house to raise as much funds as we can, in support of the legion.”

The event will be taking place on April 8 at 7 p.m. at the Petawawa Legion (3583 Petawawa Blvd.)

Tickets are $50 apiece (including a light meal, art supplies and a door prize) and can be purchased at the Petawawa Legion. Guests will also have access to an open bar. No tickets will be sold at the door, the day of the event.

