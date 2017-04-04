Sunny ways - Sunshine List out

Health care administration and judges within Renfrew County continue to top this year's Sunshine List, the annual accounting of those public sector employees who earned $100,000 or more.

Since the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act was passed, the province publishes a list of public sector employees who were paid a salary of $100,000 or more. Organizations that receive public funding from Ontario are required to disclose the names, positions, salaries and taxable benefits of these employees. The purpose of this law is to provide a more open and accountable system of government.

This is not a complete list of Renfrew County public sector salaries. That can be found at https://www.ontario.ca/page/public-sector-salary-disclosure-2016-all-sectors-and-seconded-employees.

Bear in mind the amounts include salaries and any overtime earned.

In local health care, the Pembroke Regional Hospital has 39 employees on the list, up from 20 from 2015. Pierre Noel, president and chief executive officer remains the top earning employee at the hospital, taking home $303,173.82 in 2016.

Other senior administration top earners within the PRH include John Wren, vice-president of finance and corporate services who received $197,844.50, Sabine Mersmann, vice president of patient services-seniors and community care, who accepted $152,782, and Francois Lemaire, receiving $152,782.01 as the vice-president of patient services, acute care and chief nursing executive.

Physiatrist Deborah Timpson earned $140,274.72.

A total of 12 directors and managers are on the list, bringing in a range of $103,092 to $118,788.

A total of 19 nurses and pharmacists are there, up from five from 2015, their earnings ranging between $101,127 and $112,286. One exception was Karen Galipeau, who earned $146,021 in 2016. She is an ER nurse, and put in a lot of overtime.

Kathryn Reducka, the medical officer of health and chief executive officer for the Renfrew County and District Health Unit, received $181,164.73. Four directors and managers are on the list, taking home between $100,986 to just over $120,686.

Six members of the Deep River and District Hospital are on the list. Three physicians working there earned between $125,704.10 and $155,965.37. Nursing officers and a staff member earned between $107,223.13 and $136,605.32.

In the municipal sector, Renfrew County had 25 people on the list, including 12 paramedics, who earned between $101,110 and $113,640.

Chief Administrative Officer James Hutton headed the list with $201,783.23.

Seven senior directors and administrators received between $127,999.28 and $150,456.28 apiece.

The City of Pembroke had 14 entries on the list. Out of these, four are from senior administration, while the remainder are from the Pembroke Fire Department.

The city's top earner was chief administrative officer Terry Lapierre, who received $165,503. Three senior managers received between $114,266 and $123,697.

Fire Chief Dan Herback received $126,728, while nine firefighters were paid between $101,064 and $120,764.

Petawawa had three people on the list, with chief administrative officer /clerk Daniel Scissons, who received $131,349, the top earner.

In the education sector, the Renfrew County District School Board has 130 entries on the list. Among those topping the list are members of the board administration.

Roger Clarke, education director, was not the top salary, receiving $187,234 in 2016, during his last full year on the job. He retired in January of this year.

The top salary went to Lisa Schimmens, Superintendent Of Corporate Services, who took home $190,732.97. Four other superintendents also earned between $131,270 and $$168,737.80.

Six others within administration were on the list, with salaries ranging from $101,524 to $128,276.

The board has 46 principals and vice-principals on the list for 2016. They received between $101,454 at the low end to a maximum of just over $183,745.

A total of 73 elementary and secondary teachers were also on the list. The salaries ranged from $100,106 to $143,185.

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board has 54 names on the list, up from 46.

Michele Arbour, education director, tops the list of administration salaries, earning $175,040, Four superintendents received between $145,559 and $151,385.

Randy Bissonnette, President Of Catholic Principals' Council Ontario, received $128,691.

Two managers took home $115,687 each.

A total of 25 principals and vice-principals made the list, with a salary range of $100,040 to $127,705.There are 22 teachers on the list. Earnings ranged from $100,326 to a top of $129,596.

Members of the local judiciary are again among some of the top earners in Renfrew County. Provincial court judges Grant Radley-Walters earned $185,829 in 2016, and Robert Selkirk earned $288,819.84, while Justice of the Peace Nancy Mitchell received $129,909.24

Crown Attorney Jeffrey Richardson earned $$211,832.44, while assistant Crown attorney Teresa James took home $112,745 and assistant Crown attorney Lauren E. H. Rock received $100,936.

Family and Children's Services of Renfrew County had 13 employees on the list.

Executive director Arijana Haramincic received $161,862, Lara De Salaberry, the Médecin De Famille, received $131,940, while director of service Lynn Lavery took home $148,349, Jeff List, also a director of service, earned $127,400 and Kathy Davis, director of corporate services, received $123,568.

The remaining eight individuals are directors and supervisors earning between $101,243 to $115,497.

