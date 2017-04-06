County councillors call for halt to official plan

Renfrew County councillors were unified in their opinion last week that they are no where close to approving the official plan which is currently undergoing its five-year review.

County staff recently received back comments from the Ministry of Housing which had reviewed provisions in the official plan, the policy document that describes how land should be used and provides a vision for future growth guiding where new development should occur. Counties are encouraged to ensure the plan is consistent with the Provincial Policy Statement.

Sections of the plan in which the province made comments included the identification of prime agricultural lands and recommendations that a two-acre minimum be set for new lots. The province also recommended a severance policy that restricts a maximum of three lots per holding. However, these comments only served to raise concerns amongst County councillors.

Horton Mayor Robert Kingsbury said the mapping system that the province wants the county to employ doesn't adequately identify where prime agricultural lands are situated. In addition, the province once more called for the county to include a policy in which the approval of new lots must include sufficient off-site reserve sewage system capacity for the treatment of hauled septage.

“Right now we are asking the county not to proceed with the official plan until there are some decent answers to our questions,” said Kingsbury.

Madawaska Valley Mayor Kim Love felt that some clauses in the plan, after input from the province, would limit residential development and growth over the next 20 years. She said that with the coming expansion of highways to the south her municipality will be open for a flood of new homeowners and cottage owners.

“We might as well just close the door and walk away,” said Love. “We cannot survive and deal with everything the province is downloading to us if that's all we are going to have as additional tax revenue.”

Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon, vice-chairman of the development and property committee, said it was not his intention to bring the plan forward for final approval in June. Chief administrative officer Jim Hutton said staff will review the province's comments and come up with responses for council to consider. He added that ultimately council can opt to remove anything they don't want put in the plan and appeal to the province.

The official plan was first approved 14 years ago in order to replace local plans in rural and small town areas, eliminating duplication and cost. Local municipalities were given the option to either rely on the county plan or develop their own, and 10 townships opted to follow the county's plan: Admaston/Bromley, Bonnechere Valley, Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan, Greater Madawaska, Head, Clara and Maria, Horton, Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, Madawaska Valley, North Algona Wilberforce, and Whitewater Region.

