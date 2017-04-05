The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry - Pembroke District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook is in effect in Renfrew County as there is potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for significant rainfall and warmer temperatures over the next week.

For safety, all residents of Renfrew County should keep a close watch on conditions, regularly check for updated messages and exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and streams. Residents who have a historic susceptibility to flooding should take appropriate precautions to protect their property, such as ensuring sump pumps are functioning and securing items that may float away as water levels rise.

The Ministry also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts and may be impassible due to current water levels.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.



TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Description of Weather System

This message is being sent on the basis of information received from MNRF - Surface Water Monitoring Centre, MNRF - Aviation Forest Fire and Emergency Management Services and Environment Canada.

A low pressure system that moved into the area on Monday evening is forecast to bring total rainfall amounts of 15-20 mm by Tuesday evening. Rainfall will slow down on Wednesday and another 20-30 mm is forecast for Thursday. Renfrew County could see rainfall amounts of 50 mm by the end of the week.

Daytime temperatures over the next week will range from 4°C to 10°C with nighttime lows around or slightly above zero.

Description of Current Conditions

Although some of the snowpack has melted over the past few weeks, a significant amount of snow is still present. Seasonal mild temperatures combined with the forecasted rainfall will continue to melt snow and will increase water levels and flow velocities in local rivers and streams. Smaller streams and creeks will respond quickly to the additional runoff, but larger water bodies will take longer to react. Additional water accumulation could occur in areas adjacent to watercourses, road ditches and areas with poor drainage. With the combination of forecasted precipitation and remaining ice cover on local lakes and rivers, there is the potential for ice jams to form and contribute to elevated water levels and flooding in some instances.

Expiry Date:

This message will expire on 04/13/2017 5 p.m.

Terminology: Notification Levels

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT - FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high winds or other conditions

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters, anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.

FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and municipalities

FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses and municipalities.

A close watch on local conditions and weather forecasts from Environment Canada is recommended. Environment Canada bulletins can be found at http://weather.gc.ca/

The Surface Water Monitoring Centre public webpage can be found at: http://www.ontario.ca/flooding

Key Information Websites:

http://www.ontario.ca/ministry-natural-resources-and-forestry - MNRF siteWeb

http://www.ottawariver.ca/ (or call the 24hr toll free number 1-800-778-1246)

http://www.opg.com – Ontario Power Generation

http://www.renfrewpg.ca – Renfrew Power Generation

http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/home.html - Emergency Management Ontario