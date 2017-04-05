Pembroke’s Project Welcome has provided hope, life and love to a Syrian refugee family.

After 19 months, the Badin family has finally fled Syria and has safely arrived in Pembroke through the support of Project Welcome.

If was back in late 2015 that local friends Shannon MacLaggan and Kate Mooney founded Project Welcome – with help from their friends Lacey Rose, Lauren McIllfaterick and Shara Dupuis – with the aim of sponsoring at least one Syrian refugee family and helping them find safety, happiness and freedom in the Ottawa Valley.

After teaming up with the Upper Valley Presbytery of the United Church of Canada - a registered charity with decades of experience in sponsoring refugees – Project Welcome was matched with the Badin family, a Syrian family of four that was chosen from a list of approved refugees generated by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.

Soon thereafter, Project Welcome bloomed and attained support from dozens of volunteers who worked diligently to collect pledges from hundreds of generous donors, spread the word across social media, organize fundraising events, collect furniture and household items and fill out necessary paperwork.

Within five months, the group raised nearly $50,000 – enough to sponsor the family’s stay in Canada for one year.

“I and my friend Kate Mooney decided that we wanted to sponsor a family from Syria and we just said that we were going to do it no matter what. So we put together a core group of five of us and there's about 40 volunteers who wanted to help out and after putting out a call to the communities in the area we raised almost $50,000,” said MacLaggan. “We were a little bit nervous to see how it would role out and it was just overwhelming – the response from the community and everyone’s willingness to offer support was just incredible. It was this beautiful expression of this small community coming together and rallying for humanity and it was just amazing.”

But while the funds came quickly, it was a long waiting game to process all of the family’s paperwork before they could finally step on a plane and meet their welcoming sponsors in Pembroke.

“We thought that the family would be here way more quickly but it was so difficult over in Syria and it was just a lot of waiting for them and a really rigorous application process to get approved,” said MacLaggan. “There was also a lot of congestion within their government due to so many families trying to find refuge in other countries and they were displaced from their home so it was really challenging on their end of it.”

In total, it took 19 months of planning and preparation—lots of paperwork and just as much legwork to take care of all the details that come moving and living in a new country— until the family finally boarded their flight over to Canada a little over one month ago.

When the flight landed in Ottawa at 11 p.m. that night in early March, MacLaggan was there to meet her Project Welcome family – including husband Shadi Badin, his wife Mireille Aldebs and their two sons eight-year-old Jad and five-year-old Taim.

“We were really nervous about how we would connect, there was just so much anticipation and so much buildup about the relationship and how it would be. But we’ve realized that even through we’re from different countries and we speak different languages, at the heart of it we're basically the same,” said MacLaggan. “That night they arrived, we all got on Skype with Mireille’s family and as soon as I showed my face I started fixing my hair and her sister is laughing and fixing her hair too. It's so beautiful to see that we're more alike than we imagine we are.”

Mireille expressed her family’s joy upon arriving in Canada and being welcomed with open arms by everyone they’ve met.

“Syria is my beautiful country, but right now it’s changed and it’s not safe to be there because of the war,” said Mireille. “But here in Canada it's so peaceful and beautiful and everyone is so nice and welcoming.”

Over the past month, members of Project Welcome have toured Mireille’s family around the area and helped them to ease into the new community and become accustomed to Canada’s wintry weather.

“Lacey Rose is another member of Project Welcome and she's a forester with the city, so she took Mireille and her family snowshoeing in Shaw Woods. Then my family took them snowmobiling around the area,” said MacLaggan. “So they're starting to experience the outdoors in the Ottawa Valley and they're loving it.”

Mireille said that her family is already feeling comfortable in their new home, her two sons have been registered to Our Lady of Lourdes School, they’ve made several friends and they’re enjoying their new lives in this peaceful and beautiful country.

“I'm so happy because I’m safe here and my family is safe. My boys are so happy because they started at a new school and all of the teachers and kids are very welcoming,” said Mireille. “When we came here we found that it wasn't so challenging for us and it was easy for us to settle in. We feel comfortable, it feels like home.”

Project Welcome will continue to support and sponsor Mireille’s family for an entire year by offering housing and financial support as well as helping them to integrate within the community through English classes, networking opportunities and employment assistance.

“With the sponsorship, you commit to supporting the family for a full year. So we're really committed to just making this year successful for them and getting them stable and secure with jobs, speaking English and just feeling like they’re a part of the community,” said MacLaggan. “We want to help them become self-sufficient so that they don’t just survive here but they thrive.”

To celebrate the success of Project Welcome and to introduce Mireille, Shadi, Jad and Taim to the greater community, a special potluck party is being held at Calvin United Church from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 30. All are encouraged to attend the free potluck to meet and welcome Pembroke’s newest family into the community.

