HAMILTON -

Police are using a few puns in an effort to bring attention to a large lettuce theft in Hamilton.

In a release Tuesday, they ask the public to “romaine calm” after the heist.

Investigators say a truck and refrigerated trailer containing $45,000 worth of lettuce was taken sometime between 8 p.m. on March 31 and 4 p.m. on April 1.

They say the truck was driven to Toronto, where the truck was left behind, but the trailer and the lettuce is still missing.

The Ontario licence plate attached to the trailer is P9002D.

On social media they’re asking the public to “lettuce know if you have any tips.”