Ontario's municipal councillors are on average older, more predominantly male, and less racially diverse than a typical cross-section of rural community demographics, according to a province-wide survey.

Renfrew County council last week received the results of a study from the Rural Ontario Institute (ROI) that explored the demographic characteristics of municipal councils using data compiled after the 2014 municipal election.

Gender and age emerged as two focal areas for further analysis, according to the report from ROI which is looking for ways to address the challenges facing municipal leadership succession and municipal politics in general. It found that 75 per cent of Ontario's councillors and mayors are men, with men occupying 83 per cent of the heads of council positions.

The survey concluded that the median age for councillors and mayors is 60, relative to Ontario's median age of 40, with roughly 70 per cent of councillors falling between the ages of 50 and 70 and only nine per cent falling between 18 and 40.

The study's findings confirmed what many on the council had already assumed. Killaloe-Hagarty-Richards Mayor Janice Visneskie-Moore said the role of the municipal councillor and mayor has grown so large that it has proven to be a deterrence.

“We already have to try to attract people interested in this job because of the complexity of the job and the responsibility that we carry on our shoulders everyday just sitting in this chair,” said Visneskie-Moore, the dean of the council with 31 years in municipal politics.

Women running for council have seen slightly higher success rates than their male counterparts though there remain significantly fewer total female candidates, the study found. The ROI survey also noted that while all councillors have struggled with time management and work-life balance, younger councillors are thought to be affected more strongly by these challenges given they may often have more demanding responsibilities outside of council. That is a common theme that Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon has often heard from newcomers to either his town council or County council.

“In the first 90 days they say they don't realize how much work it was, how much they had to know and how much they had to read,” said Emon.

Most respondents reported having struggled with learning how the municipal system works, learning their roles and responsibilities on council and felt unprepared coming into their positions. Respondents also told ROI researchers that there is a need for potential candidates to place a higher priority on maximizing income as they are in the prime earning years of their careers, often with more dependants. Many councillors who answered the ROI survey said they felt municipal remuneration does not effectively compensate the time that is needed to be taken away from families and jobs, something that affects retirees less significantly. Family and occupational commitments and financial pressures are some factors that may deter younger councillors from running, the study concluded.

The next municipal election will be held Monday, October 22, 2018. Nomination papers can be filed beginning on May 1, 2018. Nominations close on July 27. Head, Clara, Maria Mayor Jim Gibson advocated some educational process for those thinking of running admitted it could prove to be a double edge sword that could turn people away but it could disuade one issue candidates. He added his township has experienced extreme difficulties getting folks to engage in the political process.

“We had election for head of council in 27 years,” said Gibson. “Our council has been acclaimed more than it's been elected so it is really difficult in small, rural Ontario to get people even attracted to the job.”

