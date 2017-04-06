With summer only three months away, the Deep Water Underwater Club (DRUC) is seeking new volunteers to serve as its president and on the executive.

Formed in 1957, it is one of the oldest scuba clubs in Canada. Over the past 60 years it has not only introduced hundreds of people to the sport but made scuba diving accessible to the community.

The club was extremely active in the 1970s and 1980s, however it suffered a decline in the 1990s. Then in 2000, a dedicated group of committed divers revived it into a more viable organization. Events were held to raise funds which went to purchasing new equipment.

“The purpose of the club is to promote scuba diving in a safe way,” explained club president Marc Audet. “We don't do any high risk diving. We do favourable weather diving.”

With 20 members annually, the club arranges organized recreational dives, offers training and participates in community events. While it mainly dive in the Ottawa and Petawawa rivers and Lake Clear near Eganville, the club has ventured to other locations across the province organizing dive trips to the St. Lawrence River and Tobermory's Fathom Five Marine Park, Canada's first underwater national park, near Owen Sound.

Over the years, the club has helped municipalities put in docks and lend assistance to yacht clubs. Members have also searched river and lake bottoms for lost fishing rods, sunglasses and even the odd missing wedding ring. The club also aided the Ministry of Natural Resources when officials studied the decline in trout fish stocks in Round Lake. The club steers away from technical or under the ice diving.

“We are all just recreational divers,” added Audet. “We would rather just wait for the water to get a little warmer and for the levels to drop a bit.”

In order to keep the club operating and providing a local option for scuba training and dive events, it will need a new president and dive instructor. Similar dive clubs in Petawawa and Pembroke have closed their doors, however, Audet believes that poses an opportunity for the DRUC.

“If our club could draw from the wider area it could become viable again,” he added, noting many clubs are hurting as the Baby Boom generation slowly retires from volunteering. “They are hanging on but it's getting desperate with the lack of new blood coming in and wanting to get involved and run the clubs.”

With the largest fresh-water areas in the world, Canada has become a hotspot for scuba diving. The Great Lakes offers thousands of shipwrecks to explore as well as the coastal waters with their off-shore wrecks and marine life. Audet admits the sport's popularity has suffered somewhat in recent years.

“There has been a general decline but it has to do with overall demographics,” he added.

If they are successful at finding replacements for president and instructor, the club will remain operating, running scuba courses and offering dive events, local air fills and equipment rentals. If you are interested in assisting in the operation of the dive club, or are interested in learning more about the club, please contact Marc Audet at 613-281-4591.

SChase@postmedia.com