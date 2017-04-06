Here’s my Don Rickles story.

In 1988, in Game One of the Oakland/L.A. World series, I was assigned to interview celebrities at Dodger Stadium. I’d been smuggled a map of star boxes and was determined to get to Frank Sinatra’s.

There was little in the way of security around Sinatra’s box. There was also no Sinatra. Don Rickles was in there, with family and friends.

I wasn’t ejected, and was actually talking to “Mr. Warmth” when Jose Canseco hit a grand slam (later famously negated by Kirk Gibson’s walk-off homer).

“Look at him,” Rickles said. “He’s dancing the marimba on the basepaths.”

Now the marimba is an Ecuadoran dance and Canseco is Cuban-American. None of which matters. The line would have killed in Vegas.

The story speaks to two things. The legendary “insult comic” — who died Thursday of kidney failure at age 90 — infamously got his start by zinging Sinatra at a club, (“Make yourself at home, Frank, hit somebody”). And they remained friends 30 years later, to the extent that Rickles has use of Sinatra’s private box.

The other is that there was an almost care-free lack of intent to his old-school gags involving “Polacks,” Jews, and Mexicans. People who’d normally avoid the front row for fear of being centered out, were dying to get “zinged” by Rickles. It would be water-cooler talk the next day, and they’d get their money’s worth for the ticket.

Rickles’ rep really was a bit of a sham. His show was pointedly clean of profanities (he came up with “you hockey puck” as a way of sounding like he was swearing). And he was best friends with one of the nicest guys in comedy, Bob Newhart. At his concerts, Newhart would show vacation slides of the Rickleses and Newharts and do dry commentary.

In fact, Rickles knew almost nothing about hockey.

“The Lakers and Dodgers, they’re my life,” Rickles told me 15 years later in a phone interview prior to a Toronto double-bill with Joan Rivers.

“But hockey? Yeah, when I was a kid in New York and the snow was on the ground, I been to one or two games. Me with the ‘hockey puck’ in my act, you’d think I’d have been a fan. But I’ve never been that big a hockey fan — although a few months ago Jean Beliveau gave me a gold hockey puck at the (Just For Laughs) Comedy Festival in Montreal.”

The so-called “Merchant of Venom” was a pussycat, a solicitous interviewee who’d make sure to mention your name often. And when I told him I was a fan of his acting, you could practically hear his entire face and bald pate blush over the phone.

But it’s true. Rickles, who graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, stole movies like the Roger Corman classic The Man With The X-Ray Eyes right out from under star Ray Milland. Kelly’s Heroes is a cult favourite for a reason. I’d even sit through Bikini Beach to see his performance as Big Drag, the race manager.

He had a knack for comedy, and it was paying the bills while he waited for his ship to come in as an actor. But Sinatra’s benediction changed his life.

It was a mixed blessing, he admitted. “I did a few things in movies and television. But being a standup and having the image I had, it was always difficult to get parts. Being the insulter, the Emperor of Insults, it’s given me 40 years of headlining. So I’ve been very fortunate. I don’t want to sound like sour grapes.”

By 2003, when we talked, insult comedy had reached levels Rickles had never dreamed of. Being the father of the genre, I suggested there must have been some insult-comics he’d like to disown.

“You’re very astute about this,” he said. “And the truth is yes there are. A lot of those guys don’t get it.”

“It was always in my personality to be sarcastic. They call it insult humour. But what I do is exaggerate things about all of us. It’s never mean-spirited,” he said.

“The important thing is I make fun of myself first.”