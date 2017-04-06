LAURENTIAN VALLEY – The fate of Borne Road Bridge remains in the hands of the County.

With Borne Road Bridge be re-born or destroyed? That is the question.

At the Township of Laurentian Valley’s council meeting Tuesday night, Renfrew County infrastructure manager Mike Pinet and the County’s director of public works Steve Boland presented the latest update on the proposed works for Borne Road Bridge (formerly known as the old Highway 62 Bridge).

According to Pinet, the aged structure is nearing the end of its operational life and requires significant rehabilitation work in order to bring it up to standards so that it meets safety requirements.

Over the past few months, County representatives have met with consultants and have determined four viable options that range from complete reconstruction to total removal.

The first option is to replace the superstructure which would involve removing the existing concrete deck and steel supporting structure to then install a lightweight prefabricated deck combined with rehabilitation of the existing concrete abutments and wing walls. The estimated cost is $602,400.

The second option is to replace the current bridge with a semi-integral abutment bridge. While this alternative would result in a properly designed bridge that addresses all safety and operational concerns, it would have the greatest environmental impact along with the significant estimated cost of $2,679,100.

Option three is to replace the arch culvert that would involve removing the existing bridge components and installing a new open-bottom steel arch on reinforced concrete footings. This would cost an estimated $848,900.

The fourth and final option is to completely close and remove the bridge, directing traffic to Round Lake Road (County Road 58) at either end of Borne Road. This option would address all safety concerns at an estimated cost of $286,850 including the construction of full-size turning circles.

According to Pinet, each option will require in-depth investigations and further consultations to occur, prior to moving forward with construction.

These investigations have been budgeted to occur throughout 2017 and will include a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment, geotechnical survey and the structural evaluation of abutments.

Following Pinet’s presentation at the April 5 meeting, two highly vocal residents who live within the area around Borne Road Bridge – Albert Kruschenske and Joyce Schwan reiterated their opinion that Borne Road Bridge could not be closed off as they along with many other residents depend on it as a main route of travel.

“This is a well-used bridge by motorists, cyclists and pedestrians and by closing it off you’d be cutting off our main access route,” said Krushcenke. “There are also many residents who have property on one or both sides of the bridge. Closing it off is just not an option.”

In late March, Krushcenske had also delivered a petition to Pinet’s County office containing 95 signatures from resident4es protesting the removal of the bridge.

While option four – the removal of the bridge – is the least costly, Pinet assured Kruschenske and Schwan that he will be taking all of their concerns into consideration.

“Albert dropped off a petition last week with 95 signatures and that's helpful for us to understand what the needs of the community are at the end of the day. So we will be taking the public’s concerns into consideration as we continue consultations and investigations into what the best route would be,” said Pinet.

cip@postmedia.com